Barcelona vs Real Betis predictions: Home win and goals at both ends

We expect an entertaining contest as a result. However, Barca will still be determined to maintain their 100% home record at the Camp Nou.

Best bets for Barcelona vs Real Betis

Barcelona to win & both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 2.30 with Stake

Over 1.5 goals (1st half) at odds of 1.85 with Stake

Antony anytime goalscorer at odds of 4.75 with Stake

For those wagering on the move, exploring Best Betting Apps is key to finding the fastest odds and the smoothest mobile experience for this clash.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 3-1 Real Betis

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Lewandowski, Rashford, Olmo - Real Betis:

Barcelona finish their La Liga home campaign for 2025/26 against fifth-placed Real Betis on Sunday night.

The La Liga champions lost 1-0 at Alaves on Wednesday night, proving they aren’t invincible. Barca were beaten by a pure and simple lack of motivation, with Alaves desperate for the points to escape the relegation zone. Hansi Flick’s men are 14 points clear of second-placed Real. Many of their players will now be focusing on staying fit to perform well at this summer’s World Cup finals.

Barca have been efficient in recent games, scoring first in six of their last seven matches to dominate early on. They seem set to play without starlet Lamine Yamal, whose thigh problem will keep him sidelined this weekend. Both Fermin Lopez (knock) and Frenkie de Jong (knock) will face late fitness tests.

Real Betis have performed admirably to clinch fifth place in La Liga this season and ensure Europa League football in 2026/27. At times, they’ve lacked the firepower to genuinely trouble the likes of Atletico Madrid and Villarreal for a Champions League qualification spot. However, they’ve still competed strongly from start to finish.

Their away form has been the biggest issue, as they’ve averaged just 1.33 points per away game, compared to 1.83 per home game. Star striker Cucho Hernandez is also ruled out through suspension, along with centre back Diego Llorente. Indian bettors can also take advantage of the latest Stake.com Promo Code for boosted odds and welcome offers ahead of this fixture.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Real Betis

Barcelona expected lineup: Szczesny, Balde, Kounde, Cortes, Cubarsi, Casado, Bernal, Olmo, Bardghji, Rashford, Lewandowski

Real Betis expected lineup: Valles, Bellerin, Firpo, Gomez, Natan, Amrabat, Fornals, Antony, Ezzalzouli, Lo Celso, Hernandez

Backing Barcelona to remain undefeated at the Camp Nou

The La Liga champions have won every league game in front of their own supporters this season. On the flip side, Betis have won only two of their last 31 meetings with Barcelona.

We can back Flick’s men to win and concede at least once at a probability of just 43.48%. Therefore, this is the top value bet from our trio of Barcelona vs Real Betis predictions. Although Barca have conceded only 0.50 goals per home game this season, they’ve outperformed their xGA by a considerable margin (0.87).

Both teams have scored in more than three-quarters (78%) of Betis’ away games this season. Even with Hernandez sidelined, there’s enough firepower to trouble a distracted and relaxed Barca backline.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Bet 1: Barcelona to win & both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 2.30 with Stake

First-half goals appear likely based on statistics

Almost 57% of goals in Real Betis’ La Liga games arrive in the first half of matches. Barcelona have also scored in the first half during 89% of their home matches this season.

In fact, Barca have averaged 1.44 goals in the first half of home games in 2025/26. Betis have averaged 0.5 goals in the first half of games away this season. This suggests two or more first-half goals would be an average expectation.

We can back this scenario this weekend at a probability of only 54.05%. With nothing at stake, both teams will likely be more relaxed and open in their offensive and defensive structures. Bettors can also complete their Stake Registration to unlock boosted odds and exclusive welcome offers ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Bet 2: Over 1.5 goals (1st half) at odds of 1.85 with Stake

Value on Antony to help fill the void of Cucho’s absence

Real Betis’ top scorer Cucho Hernandez misses the trip to the Catalan capital through suspension. Cedric Bakambu or Ezequiel Avila are likely to replace the Colombian, but it seems like Antony is more likely to find the net for the visitors on Sunday. Antony has scored eight goals in 30 La Liga appearances this season at a strike rate of 26.67%.

We can back the Brazilian to score any time on Sunday at a percentage of just 21.05%. With Betis missing their frontline striker, Antony will have a bigger responsibility to test Szczesny. He is also competing to be included in the Brazil national squad for the World Cup tournament this summer.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Bet 3: Antony anytime goalscorer at odds of 4.75 with Stake

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