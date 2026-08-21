Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal predictions: Can Atleti avenge the loss?

Our betting expert shares Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal predictions, with the hosts likely to edge a close affair.

Best bets for Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.74 on Parimatch

1x2 - Atletico Madrid at odds of 1.87 on Parimatch

Anytime goalscorer - Ademola Lookman at odds of 2.60 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Villarreal Goalscorers prediction: Atletico Madrid: Ademola Lookman, Alex Baena - Villarreal: Pape Gueye

Atletico Madrid got their La Liga season off to the best possible start with a 2-0 win over Malaga in midweek. Diego Simeone must have been pleased with his troops shutting out the opposition and being clinical in front of goal. Atleti now head home for the first time this season, as they welcome Villarreal to the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

There is an added incentive for the home side in this fixture. It was the Yellow Submarine that pipped them to third place last season. The two sides were battling for the spot on the final day. Villarreal ultimately ran out 5-1 winners and clinched the bronze medal, finishing three points ahead of Atleti.

After guiding Villarreal to successive Champions League qualifications, Marcelino parted ways with the club in the summer. He wanted a longer contract, which the club declined, and Inigo Perez was chosen as his successor for the upcoming season. Perez did oversee the pre-season, which was largely successful.

However, his first competitive game in charge saw Villarreal come from a 2-0 deficit to level terms with Racing Santander last weekend. This visit to Atleti will be a true test of the Yellow Submarine’s credentials under their new boss. The hosts will be eager to keep the momentum going and finish the weekend with a 100% record.

Probable lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal

Atletico Madrid expected lineup: Oblak, Dominguez, Le Normand, Hancko, Martinez, Koke, Lee Kang-in, Simeone, Barrios, Baena, Lookman

Villarreal expected lineup: Luiz Junior, Mourino, Foyth, Veiga, Romero, Pepe, Comesana, Gueye, Moleiro, Perez, Mikautadze

Prolific goalscoring on both sides

While the hosts must have been thrilled to have kept a clean sheet in their first outing, facing Villarreal will be a different prospect. The hosts will be wary of the fact that they conceded five goals against this opposition on the final day of last season. In pre-season, Atleti scored eight goals in four games, averaging two goals per match.

The visitors scored 11 goals in their recent six pre-season games, averaging 1.83 goals per game. Villarreal scored twice last weekend, but they conceded two goals within the first 35 minutes of the game. Additionally, four of their last five matches produced goals at both ends.

Atleti also saw goals at both ends in all four of their pre-season outings. Six of the last seven head-to-heads saw both Atleti and Villarreal register goals on the day. Considering this is only Matchday 2 of La Liga, we expect the net to bulge at both ends.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.74 on Parimatch

Atleti to settle the score

Given Diego Simeone’s character, his pre-match team talk will certainly include a reminder of that 5-1 drubbing last season. The hosts will be fired up to get one back over the Yellow Submarine after that embarrassing defeat. Atleti are also in excellent form, and returning to home comforts tilts this fixture in their favour.

Additionally, the visitors are on the road for a second consecutive week, and they have a new manager trying to implement his tactics. Villarreal won and lost seven away games apiece in La Liga last term. This shows that even when they were at their best, road trips weren’t easy for them. Looking at the history of this fixture, Villarreal’s victory on the final day was their first after six attempts.

The home side had gone unbeaten in six meetings before that, three of which they won. Last season’s corresponding fixture saw Simeone’s charges walk away with all three points. As a result, we suggest backing the hosts to exact revenge on the travelling party.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Atletico Madrid at odds of 1.87 on Parimatch

Lookman to fill the void

Julian Alvarez’s situation at Atletico Madrid remains unresolved. The forward is keen to leave, but Atleti won’t give him away to a rival like Barcelona. He didn’t feature during the week against Malaga, and may not be included in this one too.

Simeone deployed Ademola Lookman in a central forward role. The Nigerian forward recorded two shots on target, more than any other Atleti player. He did miss one big chance on the night, but that performance could be put down to a lack of match fitness.

Lookman was somewhat of a revelation for Atleti after making the switch from Atalanta. He scored four goals in just 12 La Liga appearances last season. If he gets to lead the line again this weekend, we’ll lean towards him getting onto the scoresheet.