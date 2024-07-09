Three things we learnt from Euro 2024's Quarter Final action as England set up Netherlands clash

The Euro 2024 quarter-finals are behind us now, with our expert picking out three things we learned ahead of the two semi-finals this week.

England fans are likely to have worn down the edge of their seats and have few to no fingernails left after their quarter-final against Switzerland.

Having gone behind, they soon rallied, courtesy of a phenomenal strike from Saka, taking it then to penalties.

Even more heroics were then required from Jordan Pickford, who saved Manuel Akanji’s initial penalty, setting the English on their way to victory.

However, it was yet again far from convincing and our expert has done a deep dive on the match to see what can be learnt from the match ahead of their clash vs the Dutch on Wednesday.

Lions Lowering the Goal Line

Despite having made it this far in the tourney, not a single one of England's games have seen more than 3 goals, and they appear to drag other sides down to this level as well.

Their stagnant football that emphasises solid defensive play has seen their opponents try and fail the break down their backline numerous times.

As such their matches haven't exactly been one for the neutral, regardless of their opposition.

The same should be seen in the match with the Dutch, who may have been scoring well in the knockouts to this point but have faced low-calibre opponents, permitting them to have their way.

A clash with the English will not prove so easy, as the Dutch found in their meeting with France that ended in a 0-0 draw, as the slow, drawn-out nature of the match will impact on their efforts.

The under looks a prudent bet to explore here as little looks likely to change in the England camp before the game, and a high-scoring clash looks far-fetched, to say the least.

All odds in this article are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goal Line Under Over 2.5 1.44 2.62 3.5 1.14 5.00

Offside Offer Opportunity

England were caught offside three times against Switzerland, more than in any game to this point, and whilst it may be a great signal of their attacking intent, it could also open up an avenue for us to explore.

This when coupled with the fact that the Dutch currently rank second among all sides at the Euros for offside with 12 and first among those still at the tourney.

The ‘Match Total Offside' wagers should certainly be checked out, what with England’s improved style of play forcing them offside, and the Dutch already proven in this margin, with the over looking a great way to bet on this market.

Match Offsides Odds 2+ 1.10 3+ 1.33 4+ 1.80 5+ 2.62 6+ 4.00

Palmer Picking up the Slack

Gareth Southgate has demonstrated considerable resolve when it comes to not starting Cole Palmer, the fervour surrounding the Chelsea winger may be too big to ignore, and he could be primed for his first start.

A consummate penalty wrapped up what had been a phenomenal substitute appearance for the 22-year-old, who despite coming on in the 78th minute made an impact almost immediately.

The fans, media and even ex-players have been calling for Palmers to get a place in the starting XI and after last time out it is hard to see how he could be denied.

Of course, his impact off the bench could be considerable, as he looks to be the first man up, so even if he doesn’t start, wagers on him may not be a waste.

22 league goals speak for themselves, as Palmer looks set to impact the game one way or another.