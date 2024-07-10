The ‘S’ Factor: Saka could once again play a crucial role in the semi-final

Bukayo Saka saved England from a quarter-final exit as he reaffirmed his role. Our betting expert has spotted a couple of angles for on Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka has become the linchpin for England ahead of their crucial Euro 2024 semi-final clash against the Netherlands. The young Arsenal winger’s journey from a heartbreaking penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final to delivering a stellar performance in England's nerve-wracking quarter-final against Switzerland epitomises resilience, skill, and an indomitable spirit.

Saka’s role transcends his contributions on the scoresheet. He embodies the spirit of the modern footballer, combining flair with a relentless work ethic. Despite being deployed in an unfamiliar right wing-back position against Switzerland, Saka adapted seamlessly, demonstrating his tactical flexibility and commitment to the team’s cause. His ability to beat defenders, create space, and deliver precise crosses was instrumental in providing England with much-needed width and dynamism.

From heartbreak to central stage

England’s road to the semi-finals has been anything but straightforward, characterised by uneven performances and a mix of gritty resilience and fortuitous moments. Yet, amid the chaos, Saka has emerged as a beacon of hope and consistency. His vital equaliser against Switzerland, scored with a precise low drive, kept England's dreams alive. This goal not only showcased his technical brilliance, but also his mental fortitude, a critical attribute for any team aspiring to win a major tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s trust in Saka is evident. England manager’s decision to use Saka in a variety of roles highlights his belief in the player’s versatility and tactical intelligence. In a team that has often struggled for cohesion and creativity, Saka’s consistent performances provide a crucial element of stability. His understanding with teammates, his ability to read the game, and his unselfish play make him an invaluable asset.

The Arsenal winger’s contribution against Switzerland was huge: he seamlessly balanced defensive duties with his natural attacking flair. Saka's ability to successfully dribble past Aebischer four times in the first half set a record for Euro 2024, showcasing his great skill and determination.

His relentless forward runs, seven within the first 30 minutes alone, continually threatened the Swiss defence.

Fancying his chances against Akè

Saka's performance metrics further underline his influence. He led the game with 25 ball carries into the final third and nine crosses. Additionally, his 15 off-the-ball runs in behind the defence were the highest on the pitch, emphasising his relentless pursuit to exploit spaces and create opportunities.

England's strategy heavily relied on the right flank, with 63% of their final third passes directed to that side. Saka was the primary recipient, receiving 25 out of the 45 balls played there, underscoring his central role in England's offensive efforts.

His knack for delivering in critical moments is precisely what England need as they prepare to face a courageous Dutch side. Saka's ability to exploit spaces, take on defenders, and create goal-scoring opportunities will be crucial in breaking down a Dutch defence that has shown susceptibility under pressure.

The Netherlands have kept two clean sheets so far, but are the seventh team at the Euros for clearances attempted. Bart Verbruggen has already made 16 saves, making him the second-busiest goalkeeper (alongside those from France, Turkey, Romania, and Poland) at the tournament.

Furthermore, Saka has a good record against Nathan Aké, the Dutch player who’ll be deployed on the left-hand side to try and stop him. In fact, Saka has scored three times and provided one assist in the eight meetings between these two players.

The Manchester City's left-back has only successfully tackled 66.7% of the dribbles attempted against him at Euro 2024 and might suffer against Saka’s exceptional skills.

Ake has never been booked this season in the Premier League, but was shown a yellow card in the quarter-finals for bringing down Turkey's Arda Guler in the second half.