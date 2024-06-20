Slovenia vs Serbia Predictions: Serbs to prevail in crucial Balkans derby

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Slovenia vs Serbia ahead of their clash in match day two at Euro 2024.

+

Slovenia vs Serbia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Slovenia vs Serbia

Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.94 on Stake, equating to a 51.5% chance of a match with more than two goals.

equating to a 51.5% chance of a match with more than two goals. Serbia to win with odds of @ 1.84 on Stake , indicating a 54.3% chance of Serbians taking the three points.

indicating a 54.3% chance of Serbians taking the three points. Multi Goals: 2-3 with odds of @ 1.99 on Stake, representing a 50.3% chance for one or two goals maximum to be scored.

Serbia should be expected to beat Slovenia 2-1 in match day two of Euro 2024 Group C.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As Euro 2024 enters its second round of group stage fixtures, Slovenia and Serbia clash at Munich's Allianz Arena in a crucial encounter that could define their tournament aspirations. Both teams seek to build on their opening performances: Slovenia securing a hard-fought draw against Denmark, and Serbia narrowly falling to England.

Under the stewardship of Matjaž Kek, Slovenia showcased resilience against Denmark, rallying late to salvage a point with Erik Janza's deflected strike.

Meanwhile, Serbia, led by Dragan Stojković, demonstrated their mettle despite a narrow defeat to England. The tactical switch to a 5-3-2 formation in the second half highlighted their adaptability and offensive potential, spearheaded by Dušan Vlahović and Aleksandar Mitrović.

Probable Lineups for Slovenia vs Serbia

The probable lineup for Slovenia in the "system of play."

Slovenia (4-3-1-2): Oblak; Karničnik, Drkušić, Bijol, Janža; Stojanović, Elšnik, Gnezda Čerin, Mlakar; Šporar, Šeško.

The probable lineup for Serbia in the "system of play."

Serbia (3-4-1-2): Rajković; Veljković, Milenković, Pavlović; Živković, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Gudelj, Mladenović; Tadić; Mitrović, Vlahović.

Plenty of goals in the Balkans derby

The clash promises intriguing battles across the pitch. Slovenia's defensive organisation, marshalled by veterans like Jaka Bijol and the ever-reliable Jan Oblak in goal, will be crucial in containing Serbia's dynamic attacking threats.

On the flip side, Serbia's robust midfield duo of Sergej Milinković-Savić and Nemanja Gudelj will aim to dictate the play and provide service to their potent strike force.

The matchup between Slovenia's rising star Šeško and Serbia's defensive stalwarts, Milenković and Pavlović, will also be pivotal. Šeško's ability to exploit spaces and create scoring opportunities could pose problems for Serbia's backline, while Mitrović and Vlahović will seek to capitalise on any defensive lapses from Slovenia.

Slovenia vs Serbia Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.94 with Stake

Serbia to lay down a mark

Following the initial game at Euro 2024, both coaches, Kek and Stojković, have emphasised the importance of tactical discipline and seizing key moments in their preparations. Reflecting on Slovenia's resilience against Denmark, Kek highlighted the team's growing confidence and unity, aiming to capitalise on set-pieces and counter-attacks against Serbia's aggressive style.

On the other hand, Stojković stressed Serbia's need for clinical finishing and defensive solidity to secure their first win of the tournament. With key players like Dusan Tadic likely to feature prominently, Serbia will aim to convert their attacking prowess into a crucial win against their neighbours.

Slovenia's compact defensive setup and Serbia's attacking firepower suggest a balanced encounter. However, Serbia's depth and experience at international level may give them a slight edge, particularly in exploiting set-piece opportunities and defensive transitions.

Slovenia vs Serbia Bet 2: Serbia To Win @ 1.84 with Stake

Attacking talents and an open approach

With qualification hopes hanging in the balance, expect a tense and fiercely competitive affair as both nations strive to take a significant step towards the knockout stages.

Slovenia have returned to the Euros 24 years after their first appearance, but can’t be underestimated. Buoyed by their solid defensive setup and the promising form of Benjamin Šeško upfront, they fully deserved the 1-1 draw against Denmark and aim to capitalise on their momentum.

With talents like Andraž Šporar and Jan Oblak's commanding presence in goal, the Slovenians can certainly pose a challenge.

Given the attacking talent on display from both sides and their ambitions to secure a crucial victory, betting on goals seems reasonable. Slovenia will want to build on their resilience shown against Denmark, while Serbia will be eager to convert their chances into goals after a promising display in the second half against England.

With both teams likely to adopt an open approach, there could be opportunities for multiple goals at the Allianz Arena.