Slovakia vs Romania Predictions: Hand in hand into the knockout stage

Our football expert shares his top three bets for Slovakia vs Romania ahead of the last group stage game at Euro 2024 on Wednesday at 9.30pm.

+

Slovakia vs Romania Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Slovakia vs Romania

Romania Draw No Bet with odds of @ 2.00 on 1xBet, equating to a 50% chance for Romania not to lose the match.

Both Teams To Score: Yes with odds of @ 1.95 on 1xBet , indicating a 51.3% chance for both teams to score at least a goal.

, indicating a 51.3% chance for both teams to score at least a goal. Asian Total Goals: Under 2 with odds of @ 1.80 on1xBet, representing a 55.6 % chance for no more than two goals to be scored in the game.

Romania and Slovakia should be expected to draw 1-1 on match day three at Euro 2024.

Learn more about the 1xBet Promo Code

Don’t have a 1xBet account yet? Check our 1xBet registration guide

guide Find out more about India's online betting sites

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

All four teams stand equal on three points in the finely balanced Group E at Euro 2024, making the final round of fixtures crucial. Slovakia face Romania with both nations vying for a spot in the knockout stages. Belgium and Ukraine are also on three points and facing each other, so every scenario is possible.

A win for either Slovakia or Romania could potentially see them top the group. Both sides are seen as the outsiders in the group, but their performances so far suggest they are capable of causing upsets.

Slovakia began their campaign with a promising 1-0 victory over Belgium, thanks to Ivan Schranz's strike. However, their fortunes dipped in the second match against Ukraine. Despite Schranz opening the scoring early, Franco Calzona’s men couldn't maintain their lead and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

Romania's journey has been equally turbulent. They started with a resounding 3-0 win over Ukraine, showcasing their attacking prowess. However, their inability to convert chances against Belgium cost them dearly, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat.

Probable Lineups for Slovakia vs Romania

The probable lineup for Slovakia in the "system of play."

Slovakia (4-3-3): Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda;Schranz, Boženík, Haraslín.

The probable lineup for Romania in the "system of play."

Romania (4-1-4-1): Niță; Rațiu, Drăgușin, Burcă, Bancu; M. Marin; Man, R. Marin, Stanciu, Mihăilă; Drăguș.

Romania need to be clinical

As Slovakia need at least a point to stay in contention for the knockout stages, their game plan will likely focus on solid defence and quick transitions, relying on Ivan Schranz's scoring touch.

However, Slovakia struggled to maintain their first-half intensity in the second half against Ukraine. Their defence faltered, allowing Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk to overturn the deficit.

Romania will aim to dominate possession and be more clinical in front of goal than they were against Belgium. In both games, particularly in the 3-0 win against Ukraine, Romania showed they could create opportunities.

However, they were often caught on the break against Belgium. Their defensive organisation will be key to thwarting Slovakia’s counter-attacks.

In betting terms, if the match ends in a draw, you’ll get your money back.

Slovakia vs Romania Bet 1: Romania Draw No Bet @ 2.00 with 1xBet

One step away from a historical qualification

Slovakia have scored in their last five matches and Romania netted three goals against Ukraine in their opener. Therefore, there’s a strong chance both teams will find the back of the net in this encounter. However, with both sides mindful of preserving their goal difference of +1 for Romania and 0 for Slovakia, they are unlikely to take too many risks.

The Group E teams will benefit from playing on Wednesday, as the outcomes of other groups will clarify what they need to advance to the Round of 16. Qualification for the knockout stage represents a historic opportunity for both nations, which might result in a cautious approach and potentially settling for a draw.

Slovakia have lost just four of their last 19 international games and haven’t recorded back-to-back defeats since September 2022.

Slovakia vs Romania Bet 2: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 1.95 with 1xBet

A draw suits both

The clash promises to be a tightly contested battle with high stakes. Both teams have shown they can score and create chances, but their defensive vulnerabilities have also been exposed.

Ivan Schranz has been in good form, scoring in each of Slovakia's first two group games. Betting on him to find the net again could be a smart move, given his consistent performance in the tournament so far.

Since becoming an independent country, Slovakia have never beaten Romania, recording four draws and four defeats. Meanwhile, Romania aim to qualify for the knockout stage of the European Championship for the second time ever.

With both teams needing at least a point to have a chance to progress, a cautious approach might lead to another stalemate.

In betting terms, if only two goals are scored during the game, your stake will be refunded.