Serie A Predictions Matchday 8

Matchday 8 in Serie A sees some fascinating match-ups, with Inter travelling to the capital to try and stay in touch with league leaders Napoli.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Juventus face fourth-placed Lazio in a titanic battle of two form teams. This week’s five Serie A predictions are underpinned by the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you find value bets.

Our predictions for Serie A Matchday 8

(19th October 2024) Como to beat Parma @ 1.90 with Stake, representing a 52.63% chance of Como overcoming Parma. (20th October 2024) Lecce to draw with Fiorentina @ 3.20 with Stake, representing a 31.25% chance of this contest ending all square. (20th October 2024) Juventus to beat Lazio @ 2.00 with Stake, representing a 50% chance of Juve defeating the Biancocelesti. (20th October 2024) Torino to win at Cagliari @ 2.50 with Stake, representing a 40% chance of Torino winning on the road in Sardinia. (21th October 2024) Roma to draw with Inter @ 3.60 with Stake, representing a 27.78% chance of Roma earning a share of the spoils against defending champions Inter.

Como to make it two home wins from three: Como vs Parma

Date: 19/10/2024

Kick-off: 5:30 PM

Como to enjoy their home comforts with a win over Parma @ 1.90 with Stake. (Correct as of 14/10/24)

Como have played just two games in front of their own fans so far this season, but they’ve got four points from their two fixtures. Parma are averaging just 0.67 points per game away from home, so we’re tipping Como to come on strong, despite them winning just one of the last six meetings between the sides.

It’s likely to be an entertaining contest given that Como’s games have averaged 3.43 goals per game so far this season, while Parma’s fixtures have also averaged over three goals per game (3.14).

Fiorentina to be frustrated: Lecce vs Fiorentina

Date: 20/10/2024

Kick-off: 6:30 PM

Lecce to make life difficult for Fiorentina with a battling draw @ 3.20 with Stake. (Correct as of 14/10/24)

Although Fiorentina are just three points shy of third-placed Juventus, their away record has been pretty dismal so far this term. They’ve averaged just 0.67 points per game outside of Florence, while Lecce have generated 1.33 points per game on home soil.

Lecce have just five points from their opening seven games, but they are clearly a different proposition at home. They’ve won five of their last 12 meetings with Fiorentina, losing only three and drawing four. That’s why we think they can claim a share of the spoils this weekend.

Juve to show their class: Juventus vs Lazio

Date: 20/10/2024

Kick-off: 12:15 AM

Juve to put Lazio in their place on home turf @ 2.00 with Stake.(Correct as of 14/10/24)

Although Lazio are just one place behind Juventus, Juve have genuine foundations for their strong start to this season. They’ve conceded just one goal in seven games, winning three and drawing four to remain unbeaten.

Although Lazio have accumulated the same points total, they’ve averaged just one point per game away, and have conceded six goals and scored only five on their travels. All of which suggests Juve can put in a professional and clinical display to narrowly beat Lazio.

Torino to humble Sardinians: Cagliari vs Torino

Date: 20/10/2024

Kick-off: 9:30 PM

Torino to maintain good away form against poor hosts @ 2.50 with Stake. (Correct as of 14/10/24)

Cagliari have just two points from their first four home games of the 2024/25 Serie A season. By contrast, Torino have seven points from four away games, averaging 1.75 points per game. To that end, we feel they can get back to their winning ways after back-to-back losses to Lazio and Inter.

Worryingly for the hosts, Cagliari have also managed to score just once in front of their own supporters so far this campaign. By contrast, Torino have scored seven in their last three Serie A games, suggesting they are a much more fluid proposition in the final third.

Inter struggle to shake off hosts: Roma vs Inter

Date: 21/10/2024

Kick-off: 12:15 AM

Our tip: Roma to hold defending champions Inter @ 3.60 with Stake. (Correct as of 14/10/24)

Roma vs Inter could be the game of the weekend. The defending champions travel to the capital to face a Roma side that’s been incredibly hard to beat so far this season. Roma have scored just five and conceded only three in seven matches, so Inter’s prolific front line will be put to the test.

None of Roma’s league games this season have finished with three or more goals scored. In fact, only a third of their matches have featured two or more goals. We think Roma have what it takes to stifle Inter and take them out of their stride.

Conclusion

In summary, we believe Como have a good chance of overcoming Parma, and Juve will also have enough to see off Lazio. However, Fiorentina and Inter are likely to be frustrated by away draws at Lecce and Roma, respectively. Torino should make the most of Cagliari’s poor home form to make it three away wins in 2024/25 for Il Toro.

Please bet on Serie A responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to keep your football betting fun.