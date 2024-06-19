Scotland vs Switzerland Predictions: The Swiss to secure qualification in a tight game

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Scotland vs Switzerland ahead of match day two in Group A at Euro 2024.

Scotland vs Switzerland Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Scotland vs Switzerland

Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.70 on BC.Game, equating to a 59.2% chance for a low-scoring match

No Goal with odds of @ 1.75 on BC.Game , indicating a 57.1% chance for either no team or only one team to score

Multi Goal: 1-2 @ 2.02 on BC.Game, representing a 49.5% chance for one or two goals to be scored in the game

Switzerland should be expected to beat Scotland 1-0 on match day two at Euro 2024.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As Euro 2024 unfolds, Scotland face a daunting task against a confident Swiss side, following their demoralising 5-1 defeat to Germany. The Scottish fans, brimming with enthusiasm before the tournament, now find their hopes tempered by their team's struggles on the tournament debut.

In stark contrast, Switzerland demonstrated unexpected urgency and dominance in their 3-1 victory against Hungary. The Swiss exceeded expectations, showcasing resilience and skills against one of the teams tipped as a potential ‘dark horse’ at Euro 2024.

As both teams prepare for this crucial match, a cautious approach might be adopted due to its importance. Switzerland might play conservatively as they are aiming to secure at least a point to almost certainly guarantee their qualification to the Last 16.

Meanwhile, Scotland will be eager to avoid another heavy defeat. However, for Scotland to hope to go far in the tournament, they must regroup and significantly improve their performance.

Probable Lineups for Scotland vs Switzerland

The probable lineup for Scotland in the "system of play."

Scotland (5-3-1-1): Gunn, Hanley, Hendry, Tierney; McCrorie, Robertson; McGregor, McGinn, Gilmour; McTominay, Adams.

The probable lineup for Switzerland in the "system of play."

Switzerland (3-4-2-1): Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Vargas; Embolo.

Caution might prevail in Köln

Scotland's performance was lacklustre in their opening match against Germany. They failed to register a single shot on target, revealing a glaring lack of ambition and effectiveness.

This poor display was made worse by their defensive vulnerabilities, having now conceded 26 goals in their last ten matches. Scotland’s debut was particularly sobering, with the first meaningful action for Steve Clarke’s men being a duel between Che Adams and Germany’s centre-back Jonathan Tah after 36 minutes. Ryan Porteus’ sending off in the first half made things worse for Scotland, who found a lucky goal in the second half due to Antonio Rudiger’s deflection into his own net.

Switzerland's recent form has been impressive, losing only one of their last eight Euro group stage matches (W4 D3). Substitute Breel Embolo, recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, scored the decisive goal in injury time, sealing their victory against Hungary.

The team's focused energy and pressing were evident, with promising performances from Michel Aebischer and his Bologna teammate, Dan Ndoye.

Scotland vs Switzerland Bet 1: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.70 with BC.Game

Swiss will stifle eager Scotland

Switzerland's emphatic first-half performance against Hungary dispelled concerns about their potential decline. Embolo's decisive goal came from the third decent chance Switzerland created in the final five minutes, underscoring their efficiency in front of goal.

Known for their robust and disciplined defensive setup, Switzerland were well-organised once again. They have shown they can soak up the pressure. Although not typically high-scoring, they demonstrated on match day one they’re efficient and capable of capitalising on defensive lapses.

Scotland’s manager Steve Clarke now faces the challenge of addressing his side’s defensive shortcomings without damaging the fragile confidence within the squad. He has hinted at a potential shift from a back three to a back four, reflecting tactical uncertainty.

Scotland vs Switzerland Bet 2: No Goal @ 1.75 with BC.Game

Embolo & co could hit on the break

This Euro 2024 clash promises to test Scotland's resilience and Switzerland's efficiency. While Switzerland enter the match with confidence and a clear game plan, Scotland must dig deep to restore pride and hope in their campaign.

Concerningly for Scotland, the oldest team in the tournament, they displayed signs of physical and mental fatigue last Friday.

Key midfielders like Scott McTominay and John McGinn underperformed, providing inadequate support to the defence. Additionally, errors made by the goalkeeper Angus Gunn further contributed to Scotland's defensive woes. Switzerland will want to build on their current momentum, leveraging their defensive strength and clinical finishing to secure another win.