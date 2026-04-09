Roma vs Inter predictions: Past ghosts to haunt the hosts

Our betting expert expects an enticing battle, with Inter aiming to replicate recent successes and close the gap on Roma in the Serie A standings.

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Best bets for Roma vs Inter

BTTS - No at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

1x2 - Inter at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Lautaro Martinez at odds of 3.10 on 1xBet

Inter should beat Roma 2-0.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Roma have made an impressive start to life under Gian Piero Gasperini. The former Atalanta boss was hired before the start of the season, and he’s made excellent progress. The team have won six of the eight games that he’s overseen, which is a decent return. Many fans are tracking their performance using the 1xBet Promo Code to place informed bets on upcoming matches.

Roma have won five of their six matches played in Serie A. They enter this gameweek in second place, level on points with the leaders, Napoli. I Giallorossi will be eager to keep things that way, and seeing off Inter would reinforce their credentials.

Inter have also gone through a managerial change. Simone Inzaghi departed for the Saudi Pro League immediately after their 5-0 hammering at the hands of PSG last season. As a result, Christian Chivu was brought in, and he’s had mixed fortunes since then.

In his 12 games in charge, Chivu racked up eight victories and three defeats, which gives him a win percentage of 67%. Inter were involved in a friendly against Atletico Madrid during the international break, which they drew 1-1.

Inter are three points behind Roma and Napoli in the league, which means a win here is a must. A win in Rome would allow the visitors to narrow the gap on their hosts and potentially catch the league leaders.

Probable lineups for Roma vs Inter

Roma predicted lineup: Svilar, Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Franca, Cristante, Kone, Tsimikas, Soule, Baldanzi, Dovbyk

Inter predicted lineup: Sommer, Akanji, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Frattesi, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martinez, Bonny

Best defence faces the most prolific attack

This tie sets up Italy’s best defence against the best attack. Roma have only conceded two goals across six games. In their three league fixtures at home, La Magica shipped just one goal, which indicates that it could be difficult for Inter to break through.

However, the Nerazzurri are the best at unlocking defences. They’ve netted 17 goals in six league outings, averaging 2.82 goals per game. On the road, Chivu’s charges struck five goals in just two games at an average of 2.50 goals per game. Fans looking for tips or wagers may find value on online betting sites.

Roma’s struggles up front could affect them here, as they’ve scored just seven league goals. Only 17% of their league matches saw both teams score, while it has yet to happen at the Stadio Olimpico this season.

Three of the hosts’ last five games saw just one team score, and three of Inter’s last four produced the same outcome. Additionally, four of the previous five head-to-heads saw just one team score rather than both.

Roma vs Inter Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

Fifth time is a charm for the visitors

While Roma are certainly in decent form at the moment, overcoming Inter may prove tough. A defeat to Lille in the Europa League and at home to Torino suggests there are weaknesses for the visitors to exploit.

After two defeats in a row to Udinese and then Juventus, Inter have got themselves back to winning ways. The Nerazzurri are currently on a run of five consecutive victories across all competitions, posing danger for the hosts.

To make matters worse, Inter’s previous four visits to the Stadio Olimpico produced wins for the away side. They’ve also scored a minimum of two goals in each of their previous four road trips in Serie A.

Roma vs Inter Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Inter at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Martinez leads the charge

Inter have had nine different scorers in Serie A this term, demonstrating how efficient they are all around. However, Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez are the main men as part of a two-pronged attack.

Between them, they account for 36% of Inter’s league goals this term. With Thuram battling a thigh injury, Martinez could be the man to break through the home defence this weekend.

The Argentine has been in a purple patch of form, scoring six goals in five games for both club and country. He also scored the winner here in last season’s corresponding fixture.