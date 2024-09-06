Referee Watch: 5 Key Ref Stats to Help with your Card Betting This Weekend

Ahead of the weekend's EFL action our foobtall betting expert breaks down a few referees stats and some card bets based on these trends.

With no Premier League or Championship action due to the international break, all focus will be on League One and Two where there are 13 fixtures to look forward to.

There are only three games taking place in League One, headlined by Charlton at home to Rotherham, but there are 10 fixtures scheduled in League Two and plenty for punters to get stuck into.

With that in mind, our expert takes us through five referees to keep an eye on ahead of this weekend’s EFL fixtures.

Referee Based Tips

Edward Duckworth - Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers (Saturday, 3pm)

Edward Duckworth takes charge of Saturday’s showdown between Barnsley and Bristol Rovers from Oakwell and he is a referee that hasn’t hesitated delving into his pocket so far this season.

Duckworth’s three matches in charge this term have featured a total of 11 yellow cards and one red and more bookings look set to follow in a match featuring two teams that have made strong starts to the League One campaign.

Each side has collected seven points from four games and it could be worth backing hosts Barnsley to collect three or more cards of their own.

In last season’s double-header, the Tykes picked up three bookings on each occasion and they picked up four cards in last Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Crawley.

Tip - 30+ booking points for Barnsley @ 2.87 with Parimatch

Alex Chilowicz - Wrexham vs Shrewsbury (Saturday, 3pm)

American referee Alex Chilowicz has officiated four matches this season and he has dished out a total of 17 cards.

Two of those cards, in League Cup ties between Charlton and Birmingham and Brighton and Crawley, have been sending offs and the 4.50 on offer for him to hand out another dismissal at the Racecourse Ground could be of interest.

Having started the League One season so strongly, second-placed Wrexham are likely to dominate for large periods at home to a Shrewsbury side that have lost three of their opening four league assignments.

Tip - A red card to be shown @ 4.50 with Parimatch

Martin Woods - Notts County vs Accrington Stanley (Saturday, 3pm)

When Notts County won 3-1 at home to Accrington last season, there were a total of six yellow cards and this could be another feisty affair for referee Martin Woods.

Woods has officiated four matches this season and he has given out 16 bookings, with his midweek EFL Trophy fixture between Blackpool and Grimsby featuring five yellow cards.

County will be expected to pile the misery on Stanley, who have taken only two points from their opening four games in League Two, and it is easy to see the visitors becoming frustrated.

Tip - 30+ booking points for Accrington Stanley @ 2.25 with Parimatch

James Oldham - MK Dons vs Walsall (Saturday, 3pm)

MK Dons were among the League Two pre-season title favourites but one win in four games means the pressure is on for them to start picking up some positive results.

That early-season frustration could contribute to a few cards against Walsall, who have already amassed 10 bookings in their opening four league matches.

James Oldham takes charge of this fourth-tier clash from Stadium MK and his three competitive matches this season have featured 14 yellows and two reds, suggesting that this could be a fiery encounter.

Tip - 50+ booking points @ 2.10 with Parimatch

Thomas Parsons - Doncaster vs Gillingham (Saturday, 3pm)

These are two teams expected to challenge for promotion in League Two and their desperation for points over a title rival could mean referee Thomas Parsons has a busy job on his hands.

Parsons has taken charge of two League Two matches this season and those outings have produced 11 cards, suggesting that this could be a bit of a stop-start contest.

Tip - 20+ booking points each team @ 1.83 with Parimatch