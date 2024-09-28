Referee Watch: Key Ref Stats to Help with your Card Betting This Weekend

Ahead of this weekend's set of EFL matches, our expert has had his pick of the games where the referees may take centre stage.

With so much to play for each week in England, there's bound to be some lively affairs up and down the country, but the focus is on the Premier League this week.

There have already been 258 yellow cards shown in the top-flight at an average of 5.16 per game.

There are some important games scheduled in the Premier League and we take a look at where the value lies, with several referees set to have their work cut out.

Jarred Gillett - Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Saturday, 12:30pm)

Australian Gillett has refereed three games so far this season in the Premier League, dishing out 18 yellow cards in the process.

Ordinarily, that would make most think he will brandish cards for fun in Saturday's encounter between Newcastle and Manchester City. However, the two teams have only collected 11 yellow cards each this season from their first five games.

There have been four cards or fewer in the last three meetings between the pair and a similar return should be expected at St James' Park.

Tip - Under 42.50 booking points @ 1.72 with Parimatch

Sam Barrott - Arsenal vs Leicester City (Saturday, 3pm)

Barrott has been under the spotlight on four occasions as a referee this season, handing out an incredible 26 cards at an average of 6.50 per match.

Games officiated by Barrott have averaged 26.25 fouls per match, suggesting he likes to take control of the game when the opportunity arises.

Arsenal have collected the fifth most yellow cards this season, so over 32.5 booking points is tempting for the clash at the Emirates.

Tip - Over 32.5 booking points @ 1.83 with Parimatch

Anthony Taylor - Wolves vs Liverpool (Saturday, 17:30pm)

Anthony Taylor is usually one to hand out cards, he has averaged 5.25 cards per game this season.

He will be at Molineux on Saturday evening for Wolves' clash with Liverpool and he may be talking to several of the home team.

Gary O'Neil's side have collected 17 yellow cards so far this season and only Chelsea have picked up more with 18.

Wolves will need to make regular fouls to slow Liverpool down, so expect the hosts to pick up the most booking points.

Tip - Wolves to have most booking points @ 1.80 with Parimatch

Michael Oliver - Bournemouth vs Southampton (Monday, 8pm)

Former Leeds United midfielder Lewis Cook looks like a cracking price to be carded in Monday's South Coast derby.

Cook has collected three yellows in five games and he has conceded 14 fouls during that time at an average of 2.84 per 90 minutes.

The midfielder is never one to shy away from a tackle and in a game that means so much to both clubs, he may find himself in Michael Oliver's book.

Oliver has shown a league-high 28 yellows so far this season.

Tip - Lewis Cook to receive a card @ 4.00 with Parimatch