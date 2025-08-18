Real Madrid vs Osasuna predictions: Opening week win for Los Blancos

Real Madrid have won their last 20 competitive meetings with Osasuna, making them ideal opponents for Los Blancos to start the new La Liga campaign.

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Best bets for Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Real Madrid to score in Both Halves at odds of 1.80 with 1xBet

Real Madrid -2 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.70 with 1xBet

Gonzalo Garcia Anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.95 with 1xBet

Real will start the new campaign with a 3-0 home win over Osasuna.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Real Madrid will host Osasuna to kick off the new 2025/26 La Liga season. Xabi Alonso’s men are eager to start strongly against a team they've not lost to since 2011.

Los Blancos will then start the new campaign without some players, with Jude Bellingham and Endrick sidelined. Additionally, central defender Antonio Rudiger finishes his six-game ban from last season.

This is not an ideal situation, with Alonso still unsure of his best starting XI. However, there’s still plenty of firepower to hurt Osasuna. Locally developed forward Gonzalo Garcia will once again be keen to make an impact off the bench.

Osasuna could well be without the services of Iker Benito and Ruben Garcia, as they require late fitness tests. New recruit Rosier is likely to make his first La Liga start for the visitors at full back.

The visitors’ main attacking threat, Ante Budimir, will be the key player for Real to be wary of on Tuesday evening. Budimir scored 21 goals last season, which placed him among the top goalscorers such as Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Osasuna

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Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras, Tchouameni, Valverde, Guler, Brahim, Vinicius, Mbappe

Osasuna expected lineup: Herrera; Catena, Rosier, Bretones, Boyomo, Torro, Oroz, Moncayola, Barja, Gomez, Budimir

Los Blancos to net in both halves

For fans looking beyond just the lineups and wanting to place a bet on this fixture, exploring the best online betting sites can give you a solid overview of trusted platforms with competitive odds.

Real Madrid have scored first in their last eight competitive meetings with Osasuna. They’ve also led at halftime in their last five clashes. This suggests that Los Blancos will score first in the opening 45 minutes.

Then they will add to their lead in the second period. They have plenty of firepower to extend their lead even without Jude Bellingham and Endrick.

Goals are almost certain as Real and Alonso will be keen to show Barcelona that they’re strong title contenders.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Bet 1: Real Madrid to score in Both Halves at odds of 1.80 with 1xBet

Backing a three-goal winning margin for Real

Los Blancos have won 4-0 in their last two home matches at the Bernabeu against Osasuna.

That’s why it’s surprising that the betting markets indicate that there’s only a 37% probability of Real winning by three or more goals on Tuesday evening.

Real’s odds to win the match outright are far too short to consider. Therefore, backing them to win by a three-goal margin or better is the value pick of these Real Madrid vs Osasuna predictions.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Bet 2: Real Madrid -2 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.70 with 1xBet

Garcia to start strongly off the bench

Gonzalo Garcia, a young player from Real Madrid's academy, had a remarkable rise to fame this summer at the Club World Cup.

The 21-year-old was named the top scorer of the entire competition, having scored four goals and one assist in six games. Although Alonso is unlikely to start Garcia against Osasuna, he’s primed and ready to go from the bench.

That’s why he is worth backing to score as a second-half substitute against a tired Osasuna side.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Bet 3: Gonzalo Garcia Anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.95 with 1xBet