Real Madrid vs Marseille predictions: Mbappe to extend his home streak

Our betting expert expects Xabi Alonso’s side to see off their opponents and Kylian Mbappe to be on target again.

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Best bets for Real Madrid vs Marseille

Real Madrid to win at odds of 1.35 on 1xBet

Kylian Mbappe to score first at odds of 3.30 on 1xBet

Real Madrid to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Real Madrid are expected to win 3-1 against Marseille.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Real Madrid and Marseille meet in the Champions League for the first time in 16 years. Los Blancos recorded 3-0 and 3-1 victories when the clubs last faced each other in the 2009/10 group stage.

They take good form into this fixture. Xabi Alonso’s side have won all four matches in La Liga so far this term. They needed to dig deep at the weekend following Dean Huijsen’s 32nd-minute red card, but still won 2-1 against Real Sociedad.

With Madrid showing resilience even when down to ten men, many bettors will be eyeing promotions such as the 1xBet Promo Code ahead of this European fixture.

As for Marseille, they’ve made a mixed start to Ligue 1. They’ve dominated their two home games, scoring nine times already at the Velodrome. However, they’ve also suffered 1-0 defeats away to Rennes and Lyon.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Marseille

Real Madrid expected lineup:;Courtois, F. Garcia, Huijsen, Militao, Alexander-Arnold, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Vinicius, Mbappe, Mastantuono

Marseille expected lineup:;Rulli, Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Medina, Hojbjerg, Gomes, Greenwood, Nadir, Weah, Aubameyang

Real Madrid to make a winning start in Europe

It has been a bright start to the season for Real Madrid, with more positives than negatives for Xabi Alonso so far. It’s becoming clearer what his strongest lineup and overall approach to the job is going to look like.

They’ve kept it pretty tight defensively, with only two goals conceded in four competitive outings this term. Los Blancos have largely dictated play, averaging 60.5% possession, and 16.7 shots per 90 minutes.; Such dominant numbers make Real a strong favourite, which is why many punters explore different Online Betting Sites before placing their wagers.

Vinicius Junior should be well-rested, having skipped Brazil’s international break. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is very sharp up top, so they should have more than enough firepower to win this game by a decent margin.

Real Madrid vs Marseille Bet 1: Real Madrid to win at odds of 1.35 on 1xBet

Mbappe to fire first again

Mbappe took his time to settle into life in the Spanish capital, but one year into his stay, the Frenchman is supremely impressive. He has been scoring and assisting goals, and now appears to be the leader of this side.

He dominated a poor Real Sociedad defence at the weekend, scoring the opening goal in just the 12th minute. Mbappe has now broken the deadlock in three of his four Real Madrid appearances in the 2025/26 season.

The 26-year-old is linking up well with Arda Guler, and won’t be lacking motivation against his compatriots on Wednesday morning. With Mbappe averaging 5.90 shots per 90 minutes this term, he is well-placed to open the scoring with an implied probability of 30.3%.

Real Madrid vs Marseille Bet 2: Kylian Mbappe to score first at odds of 3.30 on 1xBet

At least three goals for the hosts

Marseille won 4-0 on Friday, but it’s tough to read too much into that scoreline against a Lorient side that were reduced to 10 men very early.;

They were a player short themselves in their previous game at Lyon. While they only lost 1-0, Les Olympiens conceded 3.04 xG. That points towards some structural problems that a strong Real Madrid side should be able to exploit.

Los Blancos have only scored three on one occasion so far this term. However, they were denied three additional goals by tight refereeing decisions against Mallorca in their last home game. Despite Huijsen’s red card, they also created 2.42 xG against Real Sociedad at the weekend.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially rotating back in, they should have more creativity from deep positions in this game. The Spanish side ought to overpower Marseille, and appear capable of scoring over 2.5 goals, with an implied probability of 50%.