Real Madrid vs Juventus predictions: Mbappe to lead the hosts to a win

Our betting expert expects a home win, with the goals coming after the break and Kylian Mbappe continuing his hot streak.

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Best bets for Real Madrid vs Juventus

Real Madrid to win to nil at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at odds of 1.67 on 1xBet

Half with most goals - 2nd half at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus

Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe x2

It’s 10 wins from 11 matches in all competitions so far this season for Real Madrid. They secured a 1-0 victory at Getafe on Sunday, which kept them at the top of La Liga.

Xabi Alonso’s side have also seen off Marseille and Kairat in the Champions League. Another win here will leave them already on the brink of securing a place in the knockout stage.

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Juventus, by contrast, have more work to do after only drawing their opening two matches against Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal. Their domestic form has also dipped in recent weeks. The Italian giants are winless in six matches in all competitions since beating Inter in Serie A.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Juventus

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Asencio, Militao, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe, Brahim

Juventus expected lineup: Di Gregorio, Gatti, Rugani, Kelly, Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso, Koopmeiners, Yildiz, David

Juve to misfire at the Bernabeu

Juventus have already been involved in a 4-4 draw in this competition, and a 4-3 win in Serie A this season. However, with only 5.0 xG created in total across those two matches, those scorelines didn’t tell the whole story.

These underlying xG metrics reveal value that's often reflected in the odds across our online betting sites page, where statistical models rather than scorelines can guide smarter betting decisions.

Turkish youngster Kenan Yildiz has impressed, but otherwise, Juve’s attacking players have struggled to fire. They’ve failed to score in their last two matches against Como and Milan. Igor Tudor’s side have also created fewer xG than their opponents in four of their last five matches.

The visitors are likely to find it tough against a strong Real Madrid side that have only slipped up once this term. Los Blancos have won 45% of their matches to nil. They can also take confidence from a 1-0 win over Juventus at the Club World Cup in July.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Bet 1: Real Madrid to win to nil at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

No stopping Mbappe

There is no doubt about who Real Madrid’s most important player has been this season. Mbappe has been almost unstoppable, and has scored at least once in each of his last 11 matches for club and country. He’s only failed to score on one occasion this term, which was back in August against Mallorca.

The Frenchman is linking up brilliantly with Arda Guler, and the two combined for Real Madrid’s only goal at Getafe on Sunday. Mbappe wasn’t at his most clinical in that game, but got into lots of good positions and had seven shots in total.

He’s already scored five times in the Champions League. The Real Madrid frontman has averaged 7.94 shots per 90 minutes across his team’s opening two fixtures in the competition.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Bet 2: Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at odds of 1.67 on 1xBet

Expect action after the break

The recent trend in Real Madrid matches has been for the second half to produce most of the goalmouth action. It took them until the 80th minute to find a breakthrough at the weekend in La Liga. Meanwhile, all four goals in their previous match against Villarreal came in the second half.

The floodgates also opened after the break in their last Champions League fixture against Kairat, when Los Blancos scored four times to seal a 5-0 win. With all of his forward players currently available, Alonso will have options should he need to turn to the bench in this match.

If Juventus are to threaten, their best chance of scoring may also come in the second half. The Turin club haven’t got on the scoresheet before the interval in any of their last four matches in all competitions.