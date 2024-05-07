PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips: PSG to overturn first-leg deficit

Predictions and betting tips for the Champions League semi-final between PSG and Borussia Dortmund, including 13.50 odds on the winning method.

After being crowned French league champions, PSG enjoyed a week off and had six days to prepare for the return leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Luis Enrique would want nothing more now than to lead the Parisians to the one title that always seems to evade them.

However, Enrique’s charges have their work cut out because, after the first leg in Germany, they’re carrying a 1-0 deficit into this encounter.

Dortmund travel to Paris on Tuesday night for an opportunity to book themselves into the most prestigious football final in Europe.

The Parc des Princes faithful will create a cauldron-like atmosphere in an attempt to urge their side into the final at Wembley.

Dortmund can rest a little easier after securing their passage to this competition for next season, thanks to a 5-1 hammering of Augsburg over the weekend.

As promised, Edin Terzic rotated his team to have his regulars ready to run the Parisian gauntlet this Tuesday night.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Result & both teams to score - PSG & Yes @ 2.49 with 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Niclas Fullkrug @ 4.00 with 1xBet

Winning method - PSG to qualify after penalty shootout @ 13.50 with 1xBet

All odds are courtesy of 1xBet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

More efficiency needed

PSG were masters of their own downfall last week through their wasteful nature in front of goal. The Parisians have already struck the woodwork 10 times throughout this competition.

Their record at the Parc des Princes is excellent in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League. They’ve only lost once in either competition when playing on home soil.

Dortmund have failed to register a victory in Paris in any of their last three visits. However, the fact that the hosts are on a seven-game run without a clean sheet across all competitions, will give the visitors hosts of pushing through to the second leg.

PSG only failed to score at home in the first week of this current season, way back in August last year.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tip 1: Result & both teams to score - PSG & Yes @ 2.49 with 1xBet

A lesson in attacking efficiency

The man who made the difference last week in Germany will likely be the attacking threat for the visitors on Tuesday night.

Niclas Fullkrug netted two goals in his last two Champions League appearances for a tally of three goals and two assists in his debut campaign in Europe.

The German offered PSG a lesson in ruthlessness last week and Terzic will be relying on him to help pull the visitors through this tie.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Niclas Fullkrug @ 4.00 with 1xBet

A 2-1 scoreline isn’t a far-fetched prediction, considering what’s at stake. Dortmund should capitalise on PSG’s defensive weaknesses recently.

The hosts could edge this fixture but it could remain level on aggregate after two hours of football.

However, with the home fans behind them, PSG should hold their nerve to get through to be within touching distance of the Champions League trophy.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tip 3: Winning method - PSG to qualify after penalty shootout @ 13.50 with 1xBet