Outright Outsiders: Three 101.00+ Premier League Golden Boot Bets to Back

With the Premier League right around the corner, our expert delivers his three 101.00 Golden Boot that are worth checking out before kick off.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is on the horizon and Manchester City will go in search of a fifth Premier League title in a row.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are expected to compete with them at the top of the table, but that will not be the only talking point as some of the world's best players try to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has won the award two years in a row, but he still has a long way to go to catch Thierry Henry's record of four Golden Boots.

However, there's little value at the top end of the market, so our expert has picked out three players at 101.00 or bigger that could give punters a run for their money.

Premier League Golden Boot Odds

Player Odds Bryan Mbeumo 101.00 Jarrod Bowen 126.00 Rodrigo Muniz 126.00

All odds are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) @ 101.00 with Parimatch

Brentford ace Mbeumo is still only 25, so there's an argument to say his best years are to come in the Premier League.

The Bees frontman has scored nine goals in each of the last two campaigns, but injuries hampered his progress last season.

Mbeumo, one of the first names on the team sheet at the Gtech Community Stadium, made a blistering start to the 2023/24 campaign, scoring seven goals in his first 15 appearances.

Brentford's early fixtures at home this term are favourable as well, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Southampton, West Ham, Wolves, Ipswich, Bournemouth and Leicester all heading to West London in the first few months of the season.

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) @ 126.00 with Parimatch

England international Bowen offers tremendous value in the Golden Boot race, especially when he finished in a share of ninth last season.

Bowen scored 16 goals last term for the Hammers in what ended up being a disappointing campaign for the club under then-manager David Moyes.

West Ham now have Julen Lopetegui at the helm, and the arrivals of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme in the attacking third will bring with it competition for places.

That should only bring the best out Bowen and he looks a juicy price to top the scoring charts.

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) @ 126.00 with Parimatch

Fulham striker Muniz netted just nine goals last season, but that was the Brazilian's first experience of Premier League football and he will have learned a lot from that.

He struggled to earn a starting spot and then suffered a knee injury in November, only grabbing his first goal in February.

However, once he did, he then scored nine goals by the end of April and he will be eager to hit the ground running earlier in this campaign.