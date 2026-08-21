Why Inter remain the team to back for the 2026/27 Serie A title

Napoli are the alternative bet after finishing 2nd on 76 points. Juve and Milan start from weaker league positions, with new managers to bed in.

2026/27 Serie A winner market Odds Inter Milan 2.00 Napoli 5.50 Juventus 6.00 AC Milan 6.00

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Inter

Inter remain the team to beat on last season's evidence. They won the Scudetto with 87 points, scored 89 goals, conceded 35 and posted a +54 goal difference. They were the only side in the division to break +40.

Cristian Chivu sealed the title with three games to spare. Inter then added the Coppa Italia by beating Lazio in the final for a domestic double in his first full season in charge.

The margins tell the story. Napoli were 11 points back, Roma 14, Como 16, Milan 17 and Juventus 18. That makes favouritism at even-money entirely logical.

The question is how much disruption an even-money ticket can absorb, and there has been plenty. Yann Sommer, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan de Vrij and Matteo Darmian have all left the club. Meanwhile, Denzel Dumfries left for Real Madrid after they triggered a release clause set at around €20m. This felt like a low price for a first-choice wing-back and one Inter could do nothing about.

The rebuild has been busy rather than spectacular. Ivan Provedel arrived from Lazio, while Manuel Akanji's loan from Manchester City was made permanent. England centre-half John Stones joined on a free transfer from City on a two-year deal.

Chivu said the England defender had raised the level of his defensive department through his quality, personality and character. Dumfries has now been replaced. Djed Spence signed from Tottenham on 15 August in a deal worth around €35m with add-ons, running to 2031. Davide Frattesi has meanwhile left on loan for Lazio.

Chivu has described Inter as the team to beat, while admitting his squad remain a work in progress with further additions potentially required. History is also standing in their way.

No Serie A side has retained the title since Juventus won the last of nine in a row in 2019/20. No Inter manager has done it since José Mourinho.

Inter still look like the most likely winners, and there is no reason to overcomplicate the argument. Yet, the defensive turnover is significant enough to make evens fair rather than generous.

Napoli

Napoli are the most obvious alternative to Inter. Their 76-point return last season still leaves a gap to close. 58 goals scored with a +22 goal difference show why they were not genuine equals over a full campaign.

A runner-up scoring 58 is a modest baseline to build a title challenge from.

Massimiliano Allegri's arrival is the most obvious route to performing at a greater level. Antonio Conte has departed, with Allegri arriving from Milan to take over.

He brings one of Serie A's most decorated CVs to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli are not building for the Scudetto from a fifth or sixth-placed starting point. The case for backing them isn’t a leap into the unknown.

The main concern lies in attack. Romelu Lukaku has joined Fenerbahce for a reported €6m plus bonuses. This leaves Rasmus Hojlund and Lorenzo Lucca as the only senior centre-forwards. Lucca himself is a candidate to move on.

Napoli have been chasing Gabriel Jesus as a replacement, but they need to sell before they can buy. Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay remain the creative and goalscoring engine, which is a lot of weight for two players to carry. De Bruyne’s advancing age makes that reliance an even bigger concern.

This is also a managerial reset rather than a continuation of the previous regime, and not everyone views it as an upgrade. Some have characterised Conte's departure as leaving an ageing squad behind and are unimpressed by the succession. Champions League football also returns this season, adding to Allegri’s workload as he manages a squad with limited depth.

That makes backing Napoli at an 18% probability interesting without being compelling. Napoli are not the most likely winners, but they are only narrowly the most appealing outright alternative of the four.

Juventus

Juventus are the most difficult case to assess. A sixth-place finish on 69 points last season makes a title bet at a probability of 16.66% look ambitious. They also finished 18 points behind Inter and below Milan.

The underlying numbers are better than their league finish suggests. Juventus scored 61 goals - more than runners-up Napoli's 58 - and conceded only 34. That was the best defensive record of these four sides. They posted a +27 goal difference despite finishing sixth.

Those numbers suggest Juventus had a stronger baseline than their final position implies. It is not a complete one, however, since Roma (31) and Como (29) both conceded fewer.

Luciano Spalletti has had a summer to shape the squad. Randal Kolo Muani's move from Paris Saint-Germain has been made permanent for a reported €38m plus add-ons. However, he scored just once in 30 league games on loan at Tottenham last season, so his goalscoring credentials remain questionable.

Kerim Alajbegović arrived from Bayer Leverkusen for around €30m, and the club finally addressed two long-standing gaps in mid-August. They signed centre-back Jhon Lucumí from Bologna and moved for Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Vicario was by no means Juve’s first choice. The club had initially pursued Alisson Becker and Emiliano Martinez.

The club’s recruitment record remains a concern elsewhere. Juventus were obliged to make Lois Openda's underwhelming loan permanent at a reported £37m, and he is already back out on loan.

Another argument in Juventus’ favour also needs some context. They are not in the Champions League, but they are not free of midweek football either. The Bianconeri and AC Milan both qualified for the Europa League, meaning neither side has the clear scheduling advantage that might initially appear.

A case can be made for Juventus at an implied probability of 16.66%, but Napoli offer a more convincing title profile at a similar price. The Bianconeri are better viewed as intriguing outsiders rather than the standout value option.

AC Milan

AC Milan finished fifth on 70 points, 17 behind Inter. Their attacking baseline was the weakest of these four contenders, managing 53 league goals, with a +18 goal difference.

There was an unusual feature to their campaign. Milan put together the longest unbeaten run in Serie A last term at 24 matches, yet finished fifth. Ten draws is where the title went.

Rúben Amorim's appointment on a two-year deal offers a reset. The club’s hierarchy has backed him strongly in the transfer market.

Gonçalo Ramos arrived from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported €74m, comfortably a club record, beating the €49.5m paid for Rafael Leão in 2019. Meanwhile, centre-back Mario Gila followed from Lazio.

Milan were still working in mid-August on a further attacking addition, with Diego Moreira reportedly available from Strasbourg for around €50m. His ability to operate freely behind Ramos could make him a strong fit for Amorim.

That activity cuts both ways. It also adds another layer of transition to a side that already have significant ground to make up. Amorim may also have several departures to manage before the squad are settled.

Leão has publicly spoken about wanting a new challenge elsewhere. Meanwhile, the futures of Luka Modrić and Adrien Rabiot have been in the balance all summer.

Priced at a probability of just 15.39%, Milan are slightly bigger-priced than Juventus, despite finishing a place above them. Their attacking numbers were weaker, however, and there has also been more turnover within the squad.

Improvement under Amorim is entirely plausible, but Milan need to make significant progress to justify their place among the leading title contenders. Of the four leading candidates, they are the hardest side to back in the 2026/27 Serie A outright market.