Serie A’s Sunday showdown is a bet builder opportunity

Inter are champions, while two other sides are relegated to Serie B. The final matchday will decide the Champions League and relegation spots.

Serie A bet builder Betting markets Odds AC Milan vs Cagliari Under 2.5 total goals 2.21 Cremonese vs Como Both teams to score - Yes 1.71 Lecce vs Genoa Match result - Draw 3.88 Torino vs Juventus Juventus to win & Both teams to score - Yes 3.10 Hellas Verona vs Roma Roma to score over 2.5 total goals 2.55

Total odds 13.79

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Serie A’s final reckoning: Five games to shape the table

On May 24, five Serie A games kick off simultaneously at 20:45 CET. Six teams will settle their future. Four are chasing two Champions League spots, while two are fighting to avoid relegation to Serie B.

Inter Milan have clinched their 21st Scudetto. Napoli are second on 73 points, having already confirmed Champions League qualification. Below the top two, the competition is incredibly fierce among the four clubs.

AC Milan and Roma are level on 70 points, occupying third and fourth positions. They will qualify if they win their respective matches. Juventus and Como follow closely, two points on 68 and require maximum points and favourable results in other fixtures.

At the bottom of the table, relegation is already confirmed for Pisa and Hellas Verona. Cremonese occupy the final relegation position, just one point behind Lecce. Both teams require all three points and must hope their relegation rivals lose points.

AC Milan vs Cagliari – A cautious match expected at San Siro

Aside from their two recent games, the Rossoneri have struggled to score. They have failed to find the net in three of their last five Serie A matches. Their total of 52 goals ranks only fifth in the division, which is a concerning statistic for a team pursuing Champions League qualification.

Cagliari are similarly ineffective in attack, having failed to score in three of their previous five matches. The statistics suggest a closely contested fixture at San Siro. For Milan, 21 of their 37 league games have featured under 2.5 total goals. The same applies to 19 of Cagliari’s matches.

Their last two meetings also failed to exceed 2.5 goals - a 1-0 Milan away win at Unipol Domus, followed by a low-scoring 1-1 draw at San Siro. Cagliari cannot finish below 16th, and have nothing to play for but pride. AC Milan risk dropping into the Europa League if they fail to win. We expect a cautious tactical approach rather than an open match.

Cremonese vs Como – Goals expected in a crucial fixture

Cremonese are one point from safety behind Lecce, but their goal difference is superior by one goal. If Marco Giampaolo’s men draw and Lecce lose, they stay in Serie A. If the teams finish level on points, it could lead to a two-legged relegation playoff.

Desperation is a powerful attacking motivator. The Grigiorossi have scored five goals in their last matches, including four unanswered against Pisa and Udinese. Jamie Vardy scored the winning goal last weekend. Among the bottom four teams, they are the top scorers with 31 goals.

Cesc Fabregas’ Como are the surprise team of Serie A. Having played in the fourth division just seven years ago, they now stand on the brink of Champions League qualification. They have won 1-0 in successive games against Parma and Hellas Verona. Their matches average 2.4 goals. Both sides need points, so expect the net to bulge at both ends.

Lecce vs Genoa – Survival stalemate?

Lecce are 17th on 35 points, one point above Cremonese. A win guarantees safety. Genoa, already safe in mid-table, have only pride to play for. However, Lecce’s home form has been their weakness all season. Winless in three straight at the Via del Mare, they have won only three of their last 10 home matches.

Genoa have recorded 11 draws this campaign, which is the joint-third highest total in the division. Their last two away matches against Fiorentina and Atalanta ended in goalless draws. They are highly capable of securing a draw when playing without pressure.

Lecce have lost only one of their last five games. A draw would maintain the pressure on Cremonese, while a victory would secure their Serie A status. The Grifone will gladly accept a single point. Two of their last three head-to-heads finished 0-0, meaning another draw appears highly likely.

Torino vs Juventus – Old Lady to dominate Derby della Mole

The Derby della Mole is never just another game. However, this one is even more significant for the visitors. After their first loss in 10 games, Juventus must win and hope results elsewhere fall their way to clinch a Champions League spot.

They are unbeaten in 23 consecutive competitive meetings with their local rivals. They haven’t lost at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino since 2015. The Granata sit 12th, but boast the second-worst defensive record in Serie A, having conceded 61 goals. They have also struggled to score, failing to find the net in two of their last five games.

Four of the last five Turin derbies have seen only one team score. Apart from their latest 2-0 shock loss to Fiorentina, Juve's defence has been resolute. They have recorded three clean sheets in their last five outings. Expect the Bianconeri to secure a narrow victory.

Hellas Verona vs Roma – Dominant performance expected from Roma

Roma have hit excellent form at the perfect time, and they are now undefeated in six consecutive matches. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men are Serie A’s best performers over the last five rounds, collecting 13 points from 15. They have scored at least twice in five of their last six games, most recently winning the Derby della Capitale 2-0 against Lazio.

Hellas Verona are already relegated. They have lost 22 of 37 games, winning only three all season. Only Pisa have fewer wins than the Gialloblu. Their 1-1 draw against Inter Milan last week was an impressive performance, but their motivation has since diminished significantly. They have failed to score more than once in any of their last nine outings.

Roma need a victory to secure Champions League football. They face the division's second‑worst defence, which has lost five of its last six home games. All statistics indicate a dominant Roma victory at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

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