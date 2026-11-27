Real Madrid had a lot of friction in the dressing room last season, but they’re starting to click under Mourinho’s management. Does their recent form make them a smart outright pick for this season’s Champions League?

Champions League Market Selection Odds Group Stage Winner Real Madrid to win the Group Stage 1.53 Outright Winner Real Madrid to win the Champions League 6.50 Outright Winner Nation Spain 2.35

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Real Madrid’s Mourinho magic starts to show

Real Madrid locked horns with PSV in the fifth round of the 2026/27 Champions League as heavy favourites. The Dutch side came out swinging with intent from the start of the game. PSV took control, created four big chances, and converted from the spot to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

Jose Mourinho made his move at halftime, replacing Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Aurelian Tchouameni with Ibrahima Konate, Jude Bellingham and Dean Huijsen. The ‘Special One’ wanted to play a more possession-oriented style, and it worked. The substitutions helped to shift the match in another direction.

Arda Guler and Bellingham started moving the ball into PSV’s half, putting the Dutch side on the back foot and leading to three goals in 15 minutes. Guler’s blind back pass set up Federico Valverde for Real’s glorious equaliser. Not to be outdone, Bellingham struck a Puskas-worthy goal to hand Los Blancos the lead 10 minutes after the equaliser.

Vinicius Junior has struggled under Mourinho, arriving as a different player from last season’s goal-hungry attacker. Playing in a more secondary role and with less room in the final third, where Mbappe and Bellingham take up space, he has felt out of place.

Against PSV, Vini played the full 90 minutes, generated 1.19 xG (expected goals), and scored the fifth goal of the night. Real fans will hope to see the Vini of old, especially if he’s finally accepted his role in the team.

After Alvaro Arbeloa struggled to control the egos in the dressing room following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, Mourinho appears to have found a way to harness his superstars.

Real Madrid’s Champions League betting value grows

Before their last outing against PSV, Real Madrid’s price to win the Champions League was high. The betting markets responded as the odds shortened for Madrid’s 16th European crown. Los Blancos were the sixth-favourite to win it all, but now they’re fourth, just behind Arsenal. Two-time defending champions Paris Saint-Germain sit top of the market, alongside Barcelona.

Alvaro Arbeloa and even Carlo Ancelotti seemed to struggle to control this dressing room. This was a major hurdle for Mourinho to overcome. A sluggish start to this season fuelled the markets’ evaluation of Los Blancos, particularly in the Champions League. However, after their PSV triumph, it looks like the pieces are falling into place, and they’re looking like the Real Madrid Europe usually fears.

With three more league-phase matches left, Real Madrid have some tricky outings, but can still finish on top. Los Blancos have a 100% record, the only side in the competition with such numbers. With Arsenal, LASK Linz, and Shakhtar left to play, you can’t rule them out of finishing first.

Mourinho has won 12 and drawn eight of the 23 matches he has managed against Arsenal. Another win on 9 December increases their chances of a top-two finish. PSG, arguably, have tougher fixtures ahead, facing Aston Villa, Como, and Galatasaray. As a result, Los Blancos look a strong watch for the league phase of the Champions League.

Once the competition reaches the knockout phase, every top team has a real chance of a title run. Real Madrid are the most successful club in the competition’s history, with a record 15 titles, and have a habit of surprising opponents. A top-two finish would also guarantee a second-leg home tie in every knockout tie. This is historically one of their strongest squads, and with the price likely to keep shortening, Real Madrid’s Champions League betting value is one worth following now.

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