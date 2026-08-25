Assessing PSG’s early-season shape for betting on Ligue 1

PSG are the shortest of short prices for a sixth straight title, but a heatwave, a red card and a resurgent Lens have muddied the opening weeks.

2026/27 PSG betting markets Odds PSG to win 2026/27 Ligue 1 1.12 Rennes +1 (Handicap 3-way) vs PSG 2.50

Odds courtesy of Parimatch. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

PSG have won one trophy and lost another - and the second told us more

PSG beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Super Cup on 12 August, but the scoreline flattered them. Desire Doue scored the winner and set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's opener.

Villa were the better side for long stretches, creating five big chances. Since 2024/25, only three teams have created more in a game against PSG. Seventeen-year-old Brian Madjo led all players for shots and expected goals. PSG won the trophy, but they did not control the match.

Four days later, the Trophée des Champions gave PSG an even bigger warning. Lens won 1-0 through Florian Thauvin, then lost Kyllian Antonio to a red card in the 39th minute and held on anyway.

PSG pushed for almost an hour against ten men. They hit the crossbar, had a late Fabian Ruiz equaliser ruled out for offside and never beat Robin Risser.

Nuno Mendes was then sent off with four minutes left, so the "against ten men" framing only holds for part of the contest.

The season opener has moved to Rennes, which changes the betting picture

PSG's opener was scheduled for the Parc des Princes on Sunday 23 August. It is now at Rennes' Roazhon Park.

Successive Paris heatwaves degraded the surface until the LFP ruled it unfit on player-safety grounds. The LFP reversed the fixture rather than postpone a primetime match.

Any price built on PSG being at home is stale. The strongest pro-PSG angles go with the venue. They are unbeaten in their last five domestic openers at home. They also haven’t been kept off the scoresheet at the Parc in Ligue 1 since a goalless Matchday 1 draw with Lorient in 2023/24. None of that applies now, however.

What does apply is that Rennes beat PSG 3-1 at Roazhon Park in February, through Mousa Al-Tamari, Esteban Lepaul and Breel Embolo. Rennes did so without a permanent manager. Franck Haise arrived days later and lost only three domestic matches all season. Under Haise, Rennes won eight of their final 12 to finish sixth on 59 points.

There are still clear weaknesses in the Rennes side. They shipped 50 goals in 34 games, have faced a poor pre-season, and top striker Breel Embolo's future remains unsettled.

Yet, PSG's margin is trimmed this weekend, too. Mendes is suspended. Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye were left out at Lens amid transfer talk. Summer arrivals Lucas Digne, Ferran Torres, Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche are still bedding in.

PSG should still be favourites, but any handicap line priced before Wednesday night deserves a second look.

Lens have strengthened their case as PSG’s closest challenger

Lens' cup win does not rewrite the title picture alone. Last season's numbers already pointed that way.

PSG finished on 76 points, sealing a record-extending 14th title and a fifth in a row with a match to spare.

Lens were second, six points back, having led the table for long stretches of the winter. They also won the Coupe de France for the first time in their history.

The head-to-head adds weight because of how it happened. Lens played with 10 men, absorbed sustained pressure and still came away with the win.

Dino Toppmoller has replaced Pierre Sage, who won the cup, so whether he beds in quickly is up for debate.

PSG remain clear long-run favourites. Their 88%+ probability is effectively unbackable, but there’s no denying their defensive record was the division's best last season.

The more interesting value lies in the top-three and without-PSG markets, with Lens the clearest alternative.