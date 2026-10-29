Next Manchester United manager odds: Michael Carrick’s time could be up

Manchester United’s poor season has put Michael Carrick’s future in doubt, with Chelsea up next. A few potential names have been linked with the job.

Market Selection Odds Chelsea vs Manchester United Chelsea to win 1.85 Next Manchester United manager Eddie Howe 1.73 Next Manchester United manager Julian Nagelsmann 2.75 Next Manchester United manager Antonio Conte 6.00

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Carrick faces a crucial test against Chelsea

A few months can make a lot of difference in football. At the end of last season, Michael Carrick was hailed a hero for rescuing Manchester United’s league campaign and leading them to a third-place finish.

However, just eight games into the new Premier League season, serious questions are being asked about his position.

The Red Devils have won just seven points in eight league matches, recording a win percentage of just 12.5% so far this term. The crisis at Old Trafford deepened after a 4-1 defeat away to Como in the Champions League, followed by a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth.

Apart from poor results, it appears the club’s cohesion is breaking down. Skipper Bruno Fernandes was benched in that home defeat to the Cherries. Although the club officially attributed his absence to injury, the decision came shortly after Fernandes criticised Carrick’s tactics following the heavy loss to Como.

Carrick finds himself in a tough spot - should he continue taking the hard line and alienate his best player or bring Fernandes back into the starting line-up? He needs to come to the right decision ahead of the Stamford Bridge trip. A negative result in London would feel like the end of the road for Carrick.

Backing Chelsea to win is one way to approach this upcoming fixture, given United’s recent string of results. On the manager front, reports have linked United with Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, and Antonio Conte as possible successors.

Eddie Howe - the leading candidate to stabilise Manchester United

Eddie Howe has emerged as a leading contender to replace Carrick. His Premier League experience makes him an understandable option for Manchester United. Having managed Bournemouth and Newcastle United, he has experience building competitive teams while working within the demands of English football.

Howe left Newcastle in the summer after nearly five years in charge. During his time as Magpies boss, he helped the club qualify for the Champions League and won the 2025 EFL Cup. That triumph ended Newcastle’s 56-year-long wait for a major domestic trophy, but he departed after a tough campaign saw them finish 12th in the league.

His appointment wouldn’t be cost-free. Reports indicate United would owe Newcastle around £3 million in compensation as per a clause in his contract. Additionally, there are likely to be further costs potentially arising from his coaching staff.

This appointment would offer continuity in terms of Premier League experience, but whether his management style would suit United’s high-profile dressing room is another issue. The challenge of restoring discipline, confidence and consistent performances at Old Trafford would be considerable, even for him.

Reports suggest director of football Jason Wilcox favours Howe, while recruitment director Christopher Vivell is believed to prefer Nagelsmann. That indicates the club may still need to reach an internal consensus before appointing a successor.

Antonio Conte - a proven winner but a potentially risky appointment

Antonio Conte would bring a different set of qualities to the role compared with Howe. The Italian has won major domestic honours with Juventus, Chelsea, Inter and Napoli. He is known for implementing tactically structured teams with demanding training standards.

His record makes him an experienced candidate for a club seeking an immediate improvement in results.

Conte left Napoli at the end of the 2025/26 season after winning the Scudetto the season before. He’s also unattached and wouldn’t need any club-to-club negotiations. Yet, agreements must be made with Conte and his agents pertaining to his salary and other matters.

On the field, his tactical approach often relies on a back three, coordinated pressing and clear positional responsibilities. As previously seen with Ruben Amorim, sticking rigidly to a particular system with the existing squad may not deliver the desired results.

Conte is also known for being outspoken, especially to club executives. He has previously had public disagreements over recruitment, resources, and the direction of the team. With the club’s hierarchy already divided on the management selection, agreeing with Conte’s decisions won’t be straightforward.

Recent reports have placed Conte among the candidates, although he has denied that advanced negotiations are taking place. Conte is priced as a longer shot than Howe and Nagelsmann. That reflects the uncertainty around whether United would choose his approach, rather than any lack of managerial experience.

Julian Nagelsmann - the tactical alternative

Julian Nagelsmann is a different option for the Red Devils. The German coach has built a reputation for tactical flexibility, high-intensity football and possession-based systems. He has managed RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, and the Germany national team.

Nagelsmann would be a relatively young appointment for a club looking towards long-term vision, as well as an immediate improvement.

His international management career ended with Germany failing at the 2026 World Cup. Reports now suggest he’s ready for a return to club football. As an unattached coach, negotiations for his signature could be simple.

However, a move to United would still depend on the club’s priorities, his own interest, and agreement over the role.

Nagelsmann’s tactical approach could help United establish a clearer playing identity, but a major system change during a difficult season carries risks. Players would need to adapt to new responsibilities, and results might not improve immediately.

The club must decide whether it needs a longer-term tactical project or a manager whose priority is to restore confidence and collect points.

The markets suggest the German is behind Howe but ahead of Conte in the race. That makes him a contender for bettors who believe United will prioritise tactical development over a conventional stabilising appointment. However, the hierarchy’s indecisiveness makes him the speculative option.

Overall, Howe appears to offer the clearest route to a familiar Premier League appointment, while Nagelsmann and Conte are alternative approaches.

United’s decision will depend not only on Carrick’s result against Chelsea but also on the hierarchy’s preferred footballing direction and the terms each candidate would accept.

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