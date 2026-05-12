Final day goal rush in Ligue 1 and Bundesliga

The Ligue 1 and Bundesliga seasons conclude this weekend. Past stats indicate plenty of goals. Four matches represent strong options for goal markets.

Ligue 1 & Bundesliga Betting Market Odds Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Stuttgart to win & Over 2.5 total goals 2.10 St. Pauli vs Wolfsburg Both teams to score – Yes & Over 2.5 total goals 1.95 Lille vs Auxerre Both teams to score – Yes & Over 2.5 total goals 2.36 Lyon vs Lens Over 3.5 total goals 2.43

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The historical case for final-day fireworks

In Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, the final matchday of a season is rarely a cagey affair. With teams rushing to meet their campaign targets, high-scoring matches are anticipated in France and Germany.

In the Bundesliga, the last four campaigns have produced a significantly high number of goals. The 2024/25 finale resulted in seven of nine games exceeding 2.5 total goals, averaging 3.44 goals per match.

The season before was even more explosive, as all nine games in 2023/24 featured over 2.5 goals. A stunning average of 4.22 goals per league match was recorded. In 2021/22, eight games produced over 2.5 goals, with an average of 3.66 goals per 90 minutes.

Even the lowest-scoring finale in the past four seasons, which occurred in 2022/23, still averaged an impressive three goals per game.

Ligue 1 has followed an almost identical pattern. The final matchdays in Ligue 1 have produced goals with remarkable consistency. The stats are even more significant in the French top flight.

The 2024/25 Ligue 1 campaign concluded with eight of nine matches exceeding 2.5 goals, averaging a highly impressive 4.22 goals per game. The 2023/24 finale delivered 3.44 goals per match, while the 2022/23 and 2021/22 finales both stayed above the 3.00 mark.

Across these eight combined seasons in the neighbouring leagues, the average never decreased below 3.00 goals per game on the final weekend. This means that both Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga always feature a high number of goals.

When the stakes are highest - for European qualification, survival, or simply pride - defences loosen, and attacks sharpen. The data provide overwhelming evidence that goals are a primary characteristic of the final weekend.

Frankfurt struggle as Stuttgart target Champions League qualification

Stuttgart enter the final day with everything to play for. They sit fourth on 61 points, locked in a competitive battle with Hoffenheim for the final Champions League spot. Victory would guarantee them a place among Europe's elite for the first time since the 2024/25 season

Sebastian Hoeness' side has hit form at the perfect moment. They are undefeated in four consecutive games, with three wins in that run. Die Roten’s attack is the second‑most potent in the Bundesliga, as they’ve scored 69 goals so far this season.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, have experienced a decline in form at a critical stage. Die Adler are winless in four matches, and have seen their Conference League hopes slip away to Europa League finalists Freiburg. They have scored 59 goals, which is the sixth-highest tally in the division, but their defence has been their primary concern.

With the Champions League at stake, Stuttgart will attack with purpose. Frankfurt, who are seeking a place in Europe for the first time since 2023/24, will be forced to respond. Both sides have the quality to score. Stuttgart’s momentum and the hosts’ defensive vulnerabilities point to a lively match with plenty of goals.

A crucial Bundesliga relegation six‑pointer

In one of the most remarkable relegation matches in Bundesliga history, the bottom three sides are all tied on 26 points. Wolfsburg and St. Pauli face off in a direct match that will determine which team is relegated and which team secures a play-off opportunity to survive.

Both teams possess identical records during their struggles: six wins, eight draws, and 19 defeats. Wolfsburg hold a narrow advantage on goal difference, but this match is a direct and decisive encounter.

The Kiezkicker are winless in nine consecutive games, while Wolfsburg have also struggled to secure victories. St. Pauli have lost each of their last three matches. The Wolves have won just one of their last 16 league games. Both teams understand that they must win to have a chance to survive in the division.

History suggests this game will be closely contested. The motivation for both teams cannot be overstated. The reverse fixture at Volkswagen Arena finished 2-1 to Wolfsburg. With both teams needing to score to stand a chance, we expect both teams to find the net in an end-to-end, high-stakes affair.

Opposing ends of Ligue 1 draw swords

Lille are arguably the most in-form team in Ligue 1 currently. Unbeaten in seven consecutive games, they hold the advantage in the race to claim the third and final automatic Champions League qualification position.

A victory on Sunday would secure a first UCL league phase appearance since the 2023/24 season. They lead Lyon by one point heading into the final matchday. However, Auxerre arrive highly motivated.

AJA are attempting to avoid relegation for the first time since 2022/23. Sitting 15th, they are highly motivated to secure their survival and are level on 31 points with Nice, who could force them into a relegation play-off scenario. Consecutive wins over Nice and Angers have boosted the squad's confidence.

Lille have drawn their last two at home, but the stakes are far higher now. Auxerre understand that an away victory could secure their top-flight status. The visitors' desperation to score, coupled with Lille's attacking quality, sets the stage for an open game with plenty of action

Standout Ligue 1 top-four clash to end the season

Lyon suffered a costly 2-1 defeat at Toulouse in their previous fixture, ending their four-match winning streak. That defeat allowed Lille to overtake them. Paulo Fonseca's team are now fourth, with a direct Champions League qualification position available.

Lens arrive as the second-highest scorers in Ligue 1 with 62 goals. Pierre Sage’s team recently completed a physically demanding title-deciding encounter against PSG, and they need a positive finish to the season.

Both teams are among the division's most attack-minded. Their matches average nearly three goals per game. Notably, two of Lyon's last three games have featured over 3.5 total goals. Three of Lens' last six competitive games have also exceeded the 3.5 goals mark.

They have nothing to lose and everything to play for in terms of European qualification and professional pride. An open, end-to-end spectacle is all but guaranteed at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Backing over 3.5 total goals in what could be the most entertaining fixture of the final matchday offers exceptional value.

+