Harry Kane recently won the Ballon d'Or and signed a new Bayern contract, but a ligament tear against Koln has left the champions short. With Dortmund already breathing down their necks, does this injury change the complexion of the Bundesliga title betting race?

Market Selection Odds To win the Bundesliga outright Borussia Dortmund 6.55

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Injury concern clouds Kane's availability

Harry Kane was flying high heading into Bayern Munich's clash with Koln on Matchday 10 of the Bundesliga.

The England captain recently won the Ballon d'Or and secured a lucrative contract with the German club. He was a crucial player in Vincent Kompany's squad.

It was around the 20th minute that Kane tore his ankle ligament, which means he'll likely be out for months while on the road to recovery. To make matters worse, the Bavarians dropped points at home in the 1-1 stalemate, allowing Dortmund to leapfrog them.

Kane has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Bayern this season, but his value goes beyond the goals. His link-up play allows his talented teammates to flourish, and that is much harder to replace than just a simple finisher. The England forward also recorded eight assists in the Bundesliga this term, the most of any player pre-matchday 11. Any team would miss a player of his quality, and Bayern are no exception.

The timing of the injury couldn't be worse, with the champions still unbeaten in 10 league outings. Four draws in that run are a concern. Bayern's attacking strength is clear, with the team averaging three goals per league game. Without Kane leading the attack, that number could diminish, which could lead to more stalemates and allow Dortmund to open a gap at the top.

However, according to their underlying data, the Bavarians are still impressive. They've had a better xG (expected goals) than their opponents in nine of their 10 league matches this season.

The exception was their home encounter with Koln, where Bayern lost the xG battle by 0.78 despite securing a 1-1 draw. Koln exploited Bayern's weaknesses on the counter-attack, with the hosts fortunate to come away with a point. Their approach could provide other Bundesliga sides with a blueprint for troubling the Bavarians.

Apart from Kane, Bayern have also been dealing with Jamal Musiala's health problems in recent months. That leaves Kompany with an attacking problem on his hands, as Musiala would've been the ideal makeshift forward in Kane's absence. Bayern have a strong squad, but losing Kane for this long will test their depth.

Dortmund are the value bet in the Bundesliga title betting market

Despite the setback against Koln, Bayern remain the overwhelming favourites to win the Bundesliga. The market suggests there is approximately an 80% chance of them retaining the title. However, Kane's injury adds to Bayern's recent woes, and that means Dortmund offer some value in the outright winner market.

Dortmund are unbeaten in 10 Bundesliga matches this season, having won seven of them. They recorded a higher xG than their opponents in nine of those games. The only exception is the away match at Bayern. That consistency suggests their place at the top of the table is no fluke, and the numbers back up what the results have shown.

Niko Kovac has built his team around a solid defence, as their underlying data shows. BVB have the best defence in the division, having conceded just seven goals in 10 matches at an average of 0.7 goals per game. Their xGA (expected goals against) is 13.28, surpassed only by Freiburg and Bayern. That combination of results and underlying data points to a side genuinely difficult to break down. A side with such defensive discipline is unlikely to suffer many defeats, and that resilience could prove decisive in the title race.

Bayern will still be favourites in all of their upcoming Bundesliga matches, and it would be foolish to write them off. However, without Kane, they could drop more points than they have so far, particularly if opponents adopt Koln's counter-attacking approach. If Dortmund continue to be unbeatable, Kompany's side could fall further behind with each passing round.

With the gap already down to two points and the champions about to lose their most important player, the title race looks much closer than the odds suggest. Dortmund look worth following in the Bundesliga title betting market as Bayern's dominance comes under genuine threat this season.

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