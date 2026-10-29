High-flying Como are a value bet in both Italy and Europe

The Lariani have showcased their class in victories over the likes of Napoli, Manchester United and most recently Torino.

Como markets Odds Champions League: Top-eight league stage 4.50 Champions League: Top Serie A team in the league stage 3.25 Serie A: Top-four finish 1.50

Odds courtesy of Parimatch. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Find out our suggested bookmakers for odds and promotions: 1xbet, Stake.com and Parimatch!

Want to know more about India’s best betting sites?

Check out the best betting apps in India for Android and iOS devices

Como are quickly adjusting to the demands of European football

The 2025/26 season was a historic campaign for Como. They not only qualified for Europe for the first time, but secured Champions League football on the final matchday.

Despite the added demands of more midweek fixtures, Cesc Fabregas’ men have started the new campaign strongly. They’ve only suffered two defeats across all competitions, winning eight times.

In Serie A, Como have netted 17 goals, five more than at the same stage of last season. They also have 20 points, which is four more than what they had last term after nine games. Those early trends suggest bettors should view them as strong top-four candidates again.

With a deeper squad to call upon, the Lariani look competitive on the European stage. They’ve already seen off both RB Leipzig and Manchester United by 4-1 scorelines at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

With six points from the first three Champions League matchdays, they’re the Italian team with the most points in the competition. Favourable fixtures against Lens and AEK Athens are on the horizon in November. Como could therefore be well-placed to challenge for a surprise top-eight finish.

Positive data points towards a sustained challenge

The ability to invest heavily and a clear, possession-based style have helped Como emerge as a new force in Italian football. Last season, they averaged a 61.6% share of the ball in Serie A. Fabregas’ side also finished the campaign with the most clean sheets (19), and the third-best xG difference of +28.

This term, the numbers confirm they’re still one of Italy’s top sides. Although they’ve only kept two clean sheets, this is in line with a higher-scoring trend in Serie A compared to last season.

Como continue to excel on the ball and in the final third. Their possession figures are almost identical, at 61.7%. They also rank near the top, with 16.7 xG and an average of 6.6 shots on target per match.

Como have also controlled games in the Champions League, with their ball possession stats not dropping below 50%. They rank 13th, with an impressive 6.4 xG from three games. Meanwhile, they’ve allowed just 2.9 xG, the third-best defensive record according to underlying statistics.

Tougher tests will come, with a trip to reigning champions Inter in November in Serie A. They also take on Barcelona and PSG in the Champions League in January.

However, Como are consistently beating the weaker teams, which has put them in a strong position on two fronts. Right now, they offer value in a range of outright markets in both Italy and Europe.

How far can Fabregas’ team go this season?

Como still have to host struggling Venezia before they take on Inter in Serie A. With some winnable European fixtures also coming up, their odds could shorten over the coming weeks. That suggests now is the time to lock in value on the Lariani.

Three more Champions League wins would give Fabregas’ team a fighting chance of a top-eight finish. Even those final fixtures against PSG and Barcelona could offer opportunities to collect points. The two outright favourites for the competition may both have sealed qualification by the time January comes around.

With that in mind, Como offer value to finish in the top eight, with an implied probability of 22%. They can also be backed to be the best Italian team in the league stage, with an implied chance of 31%. That looks like a smart bet, given Inter have already been beaten twice.

After investing €100 million during the 2025/26 season, Como have continued to make progress in Serie A. At the beginning of last term, bookmakers rated them behind Inter, Juventus, Napoli, AC Milan, and Atalanta. They were given just a 20% implied probability of finishing in the top four.

After exceeding expectations, Como were a fraction shorter to make the Champions League heading into the 2026/27 season. However, back in August, they were still given less than a 30% chance of finishing in the top four.

Their strong start has seen those odds tumble, with Como now odds-on to rank fourth or above. Given their current form, they could shorten further.

Alongside Roma, Fabregas’ team also represents Inter’s biggest challengers for the Scudetto. Winning the title outright may be a step too far, especially given their European commitments. However, the Lariani are well placed to finish second in Serie A behind Inter, with an implied probability of 22%.

+