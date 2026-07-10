Why BTTS is the standout bet in Brazil Serie A

Brazilian players will be fresh after the World Cup break. This could lead to more goals being scored in the upcoming league fixtures.

Match Selection Odds Botafogo vs Santos BTTS - Yes 1.72 Vitoria vs Vasco Da Gama BTTS - Yes 1.84 Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino BTTS - Yes 1.89 Mirasol vs Gremio BTTS - Yes 1.94 Chapecoense vs Flamengo BTTS - Yes 1.96

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The Brasileiro has traditionally not been associated with high-scoring encounters. Typically, the second half of the season produces goals for both teams in 50% or fewer of the remaining games. Between 2015 and 2025, eight seasons finished with fewer than half of league matches producing goals for both teams.

However, this season has followed a different pattern. With the Serie A campaign approaching the halfway stage, 57% of fixtures have already produced goals at both ends. After taking a break for the World Cup, players will be eager to return to competitive action and make an immediate impact.

Additionally, only a small number of Brasileiro players had been selected to represent their countries in North America. Most used their time to maintain their fitness levels. As a result, we could see motivated players eager to get on the scoresheet.

It’s worth mentioning that the current BTTS - Yes success rate of 57% is the best the Brazilian league has seen in the last decade. For this reason, it’s worth backing the goals to fly in, especially in the first batch of fixtures. Several teams have already contributed to the high success rate of the BTTS - Yes market this season.

Botafogo vs Santos - Goals aplenty in mid-table scrap

Both clubs have been struggling for consistency this season. They’re stuck in mid-table, while still looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone. The hosts have played 17 league matches this season, 14 of which saw both teams get onto the scoresheet. Their 82% BTTS rate is the best in the division.

The Great Fire are excellent on the front foot when playing at home. They average 2.14 goals per game. However, they’ve also been quite leaky at the back, shipping an average of 1.71 goals per game at their Engenhao home. All of their home fixtures produced more than two goals on the day. They’ve seen an average of 3.86 goals scored per game.

The hosts have scored at least once in each of their last 13 league games. Meanwhile, they’ve conceded at least one goal in each of their last 16 outings. The hosts have now seen both teams score in each of their last 13 consecutive league matches.

Santos have experienced similar defensive struggles. They’ve conceded an average of 2.13 goals per away game this season. The Peixe have had 72% of their Serie A matches produce goals at both ends. Away from home, that increases to 88%, which is why Santos have yet to record a victory on the road this term.

Vitoria vs Vasco Da Gama - Visitors capable of hurting the hosts

Vitoria’s away form has been dreadful this season, which is why they find themselves 13th ahead of this round. Yet, the Conquerors have been excellent at home this term, having lost only one of their eight such fixtures. In total, they’ve seen 47% of their league matches finish with goals at both ends.

Vasco Da Gama have endured a much tougher campaign. They find themselves in the relegation zone. The Gigante da Colina have seen 72% of their Serie A matches this season end with both teams recording goals. Vasco are yet to win away from home, and their porous defence is likely to blame.

The visitors concede an average of two goals per away date. They are yet to keep a clean sheet in an away match this term. The average number of goals scored in Vasco’s away league matches is 3.25, suggesting a goal fest is expected. Also, they aren’t bad up front, having scored 10 goals in eight matches on the road. They should have enough firepower to breach the hosts.

Vitoria boast the league’s best home defence. They’ve only shipped three goals across eight matches on their own turf. Each of their last four outings in all competitions saw both teams score. Additionally, their defence has been breached in four of their last five Serie A matches. The visitors should have opportunities to find the net.

Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino - A thrilling fight at the top

Ten points away from the top spot, Fluminense are still capable of mounting a challenge for the Serie A title. Much like Vasco da Gama, the hosts have seen 72% of all their league games produce goals for both teams. When playing at home, Flu average 1.89 goals per game in attack. They’ve lost just once in their backyard this season.

With only two points separating the teams, Red Bull Bragantino have enough incentive to take the game to the hosts. The Massa Bruta have recorded four wins and four defeats on the road in the league this term. They are among the teams that have seen both teams score in only eight of their 18 Serie A matches.

The visiting side will be encouraged by the fact that Fluminense conceded an average of 1.11 goals per game at the Maracana. Fluminense’s home fixtures have seen a combined average of three goals scored and conceded per match. The hosts have never blanked at home in this competition.

Fluminense have kept clean sheets in just 22% of their league outings at home, suggesting there is hope of Bragantino scoring in this fixture. The last two head-to-heads also saw both teams grab goals on the day. Meanwhile, the corresponding fixture last year ended in a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

Mirasol vs Gremio - Relegation candidates meet with survival hopes

Mirasol have an opportunity to drag Gremio closer to the relegation zone when the two sides meet after the Brasileiro resumes. The Leao are second from bottom ahead of this round, but they are only five points behind Gremio and have a game in hand. Having won three of their nine home games so far, they will be hopeful after the World Cup break.

The hosts have seen 59% of their Serie A matches this term produce goals for both teams. They’ve scored and conceded 11 goals in nine matches, averaging 1.22 goals per game in both attack and defence. That BTTS trend is even stronger at home, where 67% of their matches have produced goals at both ends. They have kept a clean sheet in just 11% of those games.

Gremio’s away form has been a concern, as they have yet to register a victory this season. The visitors have seen 56% of their total Serie A matches this season deliver goals for both teams. Their problem has come in front of goal away from home, as they’ve managed only five goals in nine away dates.

Gremio have seen goals fly in at both ends in each of their last five matches in all competitions. Their last meeting at this ground finished 4-1 to the hosts, making BTTS an appealing option once again.

Chapecoense vs Flamengo - Title hopefuls to capitalise against the strugglers

Chapecoense are rooted to the bottom of the Brazilian Serie A for a reason. The Verdao have seen both teams find the back of the net in 65% of their league matches this season. The hosts have won only one of their 17 league games so far, collecting nine points in total.

They are ranked bottom of the division in attack, defence and overall home and away form. However, there is some encouragement in their performances at home, where they average 1.44 goals per game. At the same time, Chapecoense have shipped an average of 2.22 goals per home fixture.

The visitors have their eyes on the top spot. They're seven points behind Palmeiras with a game in hand. While they’ve seen just 47% of their total league games produce goals at both ends, that increases to 56% away from home. There’s clearly a slight dip in defensive solidity on the road, with Flamengo keeping clean sheets in only three of their nine away fixtures.

This corresponding fixture last took place in 2021, when they played out to a 2-2 draw. The reverse game in that season also finished with both teams scoring when Flamengo won 2-1. The fact that Chapecoense are at home allows us to back the BTTS - Yes market for this one.



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