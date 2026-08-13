The leading contenders in the 2026 Ballon d’Or market

No runaway favourite, a new world champion and a ceremony in London looming. The 2026 Ballon d'Or race may be the most open in years. Who leads it?

2026 Ballon d’Or winner market Odds on Stake Harry Kane 2.50 Lamine Yamal 3.25 Rodri 4.50 Kylian Mbappe 5.50 Lionel Messi 7.00

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane is the bookmakers' favourite to win his first Ballon d'Or. He enjoyed a relentless scoring campaign across the biggest stages in the award window.

Kane racked up 61 goals and 7 assists in 51 appearances for Bayern in all competitions. This included 36 Bundesliga goals in 31 matches and 14 more in the Champions League. He then carried that form into the summer with 6 goals in 7 appearances as England finished third at the World Cup.

With individual performance and decisive influence among the main Ballon d’Or criteria, few players can match Kane’s output across domestic, European and international football.

However, history is stacked against him. Kane would be the first English winner since Michael Owen in 2001. He’d also become the first Bundesliga-based winner since Matthias Sammer at Borussia Dortmund in 1996. Kane would also be the first to lift it as a Bayern player since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981.

Team success and trophies still matter in this vote. That combination of factors is the main reason Kane has reached the front of the market rather than becoming an overwhelming favourite.

Kane makes a strong case for the award, but the favourite's price leaves little margin for error. Given how rarely English or Bundesliga-based players have won this award, Kane is one to avoid at the current odds.

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona's young winger Lamine Yamal is one of the favourites. If the award was based on team success alone, he would top the market. The 19-year-old won the World Cup with Spain and La Liga with Barcelona. Team achievement is one of the main parameters in the Ballon d'Or voting.

His individual output was excellent too. He had 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances for Barcelona across the 2025/26 season.

However, Yamal struggled with injury for large spells of 2026 and wasn't at his best at the World Cup. This summer, his confirmed return was just one goal and one assist for the eventual champions.

That balance matters. The Ballon d'Or is judged on individual performance first and foremost. Yamal's case becomes less convincing if voters place more weight on World Cup impact.

He will almost certainly win this award at some point in his career. Yet, the current odds do not offer enough appeal to back him this year.

Rodri

Spanish captain Rodri lifted the World Cup. He was awarded the Golden Ball as the player of the tournament after an exceptional run of performances in North America.

Rodri played all eight matches, posting average ratings of 7.1 in the group stage and 7.4 in the knockouts. All of this underlines how central he was to Spain's triumph.

He is also a former winner, having claimed the 2024 Ballon d'Or before a serious knee injury left him playing catch-up through his recovery. Now back to his best, there isn't a better midfielder on the planet right now. Performances on the biggest stages can carry significant weight in a vote that is not solely dominated by goalscorers.

The problem is the award window. The 2026 Ballon d'Or covers the 2025/26 season, running from August 2025 to July 2026. Rodri struggled with injuries for large parts of that campaign. He made just 21 Premier League appearances for Manchester City, playing 1,511 league minutes and scoring once. In addition, he featured only five times in the Champions League.

Based purely on the last few months, Rodri would be a worthy winner. Based on the full period the voters must judge, he should not be backed in the 2026 Ballon d'Or betting. He is capable of making the final shortlist, but there are stronger options available at the current odds.

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has had a fine individual season. He is a great value pick for what would be his first Ballon d'Or.

Remarkably, he collected three Golden Boots in the award window. He was the top scorer at the World Cup, with 10 goals and La Liga’s top scorer with 25 goals in 31 appearances. He even topped the scoring charts in the Champions League, with 15 goals in just 11 appearances.

In total, Mbappé scored 42 goals with 7 assists in 44 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions. He then had another exceptional tournament at the World Cup, with 10 goals and 4 assists in eight matches. In doing so, Mbappe earned the Bronze Ball alongside the Golden Boot. That gives him arguably the strongest case of anyone in the field.

The Ballon d'Or looks at three categories: individual performance and decisive impact, team success and trophies, along with class and fair play.

Mbappé flourished in the first and made a compelling case in the third during a very difficult match against Paraguay at the World Cup. On the receiving end of countless overly aggressive tackles, Mbappé simply laughed off the relentless treatment. His response to this onslaught became one of the enduring images of the tournament.

Team achievements will still shape the final vote. Yet, Mbappé's club and international numbers are so strong that he stands out as the contender whose odds are most generous compared with his case.

If the market leaders are too short, Mbappé is the outside bet offering genuine value.

Lionel Messi

The legendary Lionel Messi remains among the leading candidates with the bookmakers to win the Ballon d'Or for what would be a record-extending ninth time.

His World Cup campaign was exceptional even by his own standards. Messi was among the tournament's top scorers, with eight goals and four assists in eight matches. The Inter Miami ace dragged Argentina all the way to the final and finished with the Silver Ball.

Messi's club output has stayed strong too, with 12 MLS goals in 14 matches during the 2026 regular season. That’s after scoring 29 times in 28 league games in 2025.

That keeps his individual case relevant, even if his club context differs from the European-based contenders around him.

The question is whether his price is appealing enough. Kane has delivered sustained European scoring, and Mbappé has combined elite club production with a remarkable World Cup. Messi still has a credible route, but the odds are too short to make him appealing from a betting perspective. He is one to avoid backing at the available price.

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