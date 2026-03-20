The stats you need to know before betting on the EFL Cup final

For the first time, England’s top two meet in a League Cup final. Arsenal’s quest for rare silverware meets City’s struggle for form.

Betting Market Odds Manchester City to win & BTTS - Yes 5.75 Both halves – total goals over 1.5 5.50 Over 3.5 total goals 3.20 First goalscorer - Erling Haaland 4.75

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Guardiola’s final record meet Arsenal’s momentum

The League Cup has never hosted a final of this nature. For the first time in history, the top two teams in English football meet for the first domestic silverware of the season. Arsenal lead the Premier League by nine points, while City have a game in hand. The gap could be reduced to three points after their upcoming Etihad encounter. However, a Wembley showdown is first on the agenda.

Arsenal's trajectory has been relentless. The Gunners are unbeaten in 14 competitive matches, with 11 wins in that run. They remain in contention for both the Champions League and the FA Cup. Winning the quadruple, a feat only achieved by Celtic in 1967, is a genuine possibility. Conversely, Manchester City’s dreams of European glory are over following their 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid.

This clash is personal for Artreta. The former City assistant coach has now faced Guardiola 14 times as Arsenal’s manager. The first eight ended in defeat, with City outscoring Arsenal 21 to four. However, the situation is different now. Since that losing streak, Arsenal have been unbeaten in six against City across all competitions.

The Community Shield at Wembley in 2023 saw them win on penalties after Leandro Trossard's last-minute equaliser. The most impressive Gunners victory in this recent run was their 5-1 domination of City at the Emirates last season.

City find themselves in an unusual position. Following consecutive draws in the league and a 5-1 aggregate loss to Real Madrid, they have managed just one win in five matches across all competitions. Both their offensive quality and defensive strength have declined. More than half of the goals they have conceded this term have arrived in the final 15 minutes.

Guardiola's record in major finals is still formidable, with only four defeats throughout his career. However, three of them came in the last five seasons. He lost the 2021 Champions League final to Chelsea, before suffering back-to-back defeats in the 2024 & 2025 FA Cup.

Erling Haaland is Guardiola’s struggling star player. The Norwegian striker has failed to score in any of his eight finals for City. He has been out of sorts, scoring only three Premier League goals since Christmas. Haaland’s four-game drought before his midweek strike against Los Blancos was only the third such run of his City career.

Arsenal haven't lifted this trophy since 1993. This is their first League Cup final in eight years. However, they have lost their last six competitive finals, including the 2018 edition to City. The Cityzens have won the cup eight times, four under Guardiola, though not since 2021. As a result, the stakes are high.

Key statistics at play

City's recent form has been inconsistent. They have failed to maintain their attacking output, scoring only seven goals in their last five competitive matches. However, they’ve netted in their last three head-to-heads.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are eager to secure their first trophy since 2020. The Gunners are this Premier League season’s top scorers with 61 goals. Given this info, both teams finding the back of the net seems almost certain.

The real value can be found in combination markets. City have won only once across five matches, but this is a final. Guardiola usually comes out on top on such occasions. While Arsenal's defence has been excellent, City's frontline remains a threat despite recent struggles. At 5.75, a narrow City victory with both teams scoring is a very plausible outcome.

Furthermore, City are prone to conceding late, while Arsenal often find the net in the closing stages. Arsenal have scored seven of their last eight goals in the Carabao Cup after half-time. City have conceded six first-half goals across their last four matches. Therefore, there could be plenty of action in the opening period, while the final stages could be explosive.

Backing over 1.5 goals in both halves means a minimum of two goals are required in each half combined. This is not a particularly high bar for these two clubs. While the price of 5.50 reflects the chance of a cagey start, the statistics suggest otherwise.

Their last meeting at Wembley was in the Community Shield. The match ended in a 1-1 draw before Arsenal went on to win on penalties. With only 15 total shots, it was a very tight affair.

Arsenal have scored eight goals in their last five competitive matches, most of which have been closely fought contests. Both defences have vulnerabilities. City have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight away matches from the Etihad. Meanwhile, Arsenal defend far up the pitch, which creates plenty of space behind them for opponents to exploit. This match is likely to see Haaland aim to end his final drought, while Arsenal's attackers will be eager to exploit a vulnerable defence. Therefore, a high-scoring affair at 3.20 offers genuine value.

Haaland has never scored in the eight finals he has played for City and has endured prolonged droughts this season. However, he enjoys playing against Arsenal, scoring against them in three consecutive meetings.

Moreover, he has recorded five goals and two assists in nine career meetings with Arsenal. Arteta will be wary of the threat the Norwegian carries. City will aim to involve him early. At 4.75, he could be backed to end his drought by scoring the first goal.

Wembley is ready for the teacher and the student in Guardiola and Arteta to clash. The data points to vulnerabilities for both clubs, which offers several betting opportunities. These value bets favour goals and drama, potentially shifting the balance of the Premier League title race.

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