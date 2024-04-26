Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: City to continue their march to the title

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Manchester City’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

+

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 2.39 with Parimatch

Result & both teams to score - Manchester City & Yes @ 2.65 with Parimatch

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Manchester City @ 4.50 with Parimatch

All odds are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Looking to claim the Parimatch welcome bonus? Learn how to apply the Parimatch bonus code

Haven't found a betting app yet? Learn all about the best betting apps in India.

You can also find out about the top online betting sites in India.

After Everton’s tremendous victory over Liverpool in midweek, Nottingham Forest’s position in the Premier League has become more precarious.

Forest enter this matchday in 17th place and just a point above the relegation zone. With Luton waiting for them to slip up, the hosts must be at their best in their remaining games.

Unfortunately for Nuno Espírito Santo, his side are coming up against the champions who are intent on retaining their Premier League crown.

Manchester City are on an 18-game unbeaten run in the league and if they continue that for their next five games, they will be crowned champions for a fourth consecutive season.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for Forest in that City have only lost three games in this campaign, all of which came away from their Etihad home base.

Forest are unbeaten in their last three home games, which should offer encouragement to their fans before this fixture.

More net ripples expected

The Manchester City machine has been purring as of late. Even without Erling Haaland during the week, City struck four unanswered goals away at Brighton.

They’ve already netted 80 goals in the league this season, 37 of those coming on the road at an average of 2.31 per game.

Pep Guardiola’s troops have scored a minimum of four goals in as many Premier League matches, a scary fact for Forest who need to minimise damage to their goal difference.

With the hosts carrying a goal threat of their own, the number of net bulges in this one could rack up easily.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 2.39 with Parimatch

Leaky at the back

Usually, when it gets to this stage of the league season, City are unstoppable. After their goalless draw to Arsenal, they’ve swept their opponents aside in their last four games.

In the last three head-to-heads with Forest, City have won two - both coming at the Etihad Stadium. However, at the City Ground last year, the game ended 1-1.

The Cityzens have only kept two clean sheets away from home in their previous 10 league fixtures and have had both teams score in 62% of their games on the road this term.

Meanwhile, Forest scored an average of 1.47 goals per game at home this season, which indicates that they should breach the visitor’s defence on Sunday evening.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Tip 2: Result & both teams to score - Manchester City & Yes @ 2.65 with Parimatch

Capitalising on early pressure

In their 16 away dates this season, City have more halftime draws than wins (D6, W5, L5). Of their six halftime draws, the champions bagged all three points in half of those games.

Forest will hope to capitalise on City’s step-off away from home by applying early pressure to the visiting defence.

Nine of the host’s 17 home games ended in a draw at halftime, indicating the fight they show from the kickoff. However, they went on to lose five of those halftime draws.

The hosts have been guilty of shipping late goals at home with 68% (17) coming in the second period.