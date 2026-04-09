Newcastle vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners to be held on Tyneside

Arsenal face a tricky trip to Newcastle on Sunday aiming to avoid falling further behind leaders Liverpool in the race for the 25/26 EPL title.

+

Best bets for Newcastle vs Arsenal

Match drawn at odds of 3.40 with 1xBet

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75 with 1xBet

Anthony Gordon anytime goalscorer at odds of 4.33 with 1xBet

The Magpies should earn a 1-1 draw at home to the Gunners.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Newcastle United prepare to host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, with the Magpies looking for only their second win of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Eddie Howe’s men have drawn three of their first five games of the season, with one win and one defeat apiece to their name. Scoring goals has been the Magpies’ biggest issue, with the departure of Alexander Isak leaving them lacking proven firepower in the final third.

Newcastle have scored just three goals in five games, but they have only let in three goals as well. Howe’s biggest selection issue this weekend surrounds his central striker. He could deploy a fit-again Anthony Gordon as a false nine or throw in Germany U21 star Nick Woltemade into the mix. Alternatively, he could pick both in a three-pronged frontline along with Anthony Elanga.

Arsenal have made a very solid start to the season, averaging two points per game, two goals scored per game and only 0.4 goals conceded per game. If it wasn’t for Liverpool’s 100% start to their campaign, Mikel Arteta’s side would be getting plenty more praise right now. This kind of fixture is perfect for exploring offers like the b for those looking to place a bet.

Arteta used many first-team players in their EFL Cup 3rd Round trip to League One Port Vale on Wednesday. He desperately needs key players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eberechi Eze to regain form. With recent injuries to Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard, it’s imperative for Saka and co. to take the strain.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs Arsenal

Newcastle United expected lineup: Pope; Botman, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Gordon, Elanga, Woltemade

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya; Calafiori, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Rice, Zubimendi, Merino, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres

A point apiece at St James’ Park

With Arsenal facing a difficult, early autumn period without several key midfielders and forwards, Mikel Arteta’s men need to pull together and keep pace with leaders Liverpool. The anxiety of slipping more than five points behind the Reds is likely to weigh heavily on the Gunners this weekend.

Newcastle are always a difficult proposition on home turf, backed by the passionate Geordie fanbase. The Magpies have won their last three competitive home games with Arsenal, and kept clean sheets in all three matches.

Newcastle’s own goalscoring issues will continue to plague them too, making Sunday’s game a very tense and cagey affair. The betting markets believe there is a 29.41% chance of a draw, and we’re happy to take it on at this percentage. Want to engage with this game? Don’t miss out on the latest promotions available via online betting sites.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Bet 1: Match drawn at odds of 3.40 with 1xBet

Data points to Under 2.5 Goals

Eight of the last ten competitive meetings between Newcastle and Arsenal have finished with two or fewer goals scored. Furthermore, four of the Gunners’ previous five games have featured two or fewer goals.

Newcastle average just 0.6 goals scored and conceded per game, and their visitors average just 0.4 goals conceded. That makes backing Under 2.5 Goals at a probability of 57.14% the value bet of our trio of Newcastle vs Arsenal predictions.

The pressure of keeping pace with Liverpool is already weighing heavily on Arteta’s men. However, Newcastle should be well-equipped to keep the Gunners quiet for the majority of this weekend’s game.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75 with 1xBet

Backing Gordon to prove a point and score

Anthony Gordon started the season in a very quiet fashion. However, there have been genuine signs of improvement in the last week or so. Gordon got on the scoresheet in the Magpies’ narrow 2-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona last week.

Gordon’s individual performance was even better in Newcastle’s 4-1 thrashing of League One Bradford City in their 3rd Round EFL Cup tie. With the 24-year-old fully fit once again, he is likely to be picked to face an Arsenal side that were heavily linked with the Liverpudlian’s services in the summer.

The betting markets believe Gordon has a 23.1% chance of scoring any time on Sunday afternoon. In the last two games, he’s shown signs of returning to the form that made him such a fans’ favourite in 2023/24. During that season, he had a goalscoring strike rate of more than 31%. That’s why we’re happy to back him to net a goal this weekend.