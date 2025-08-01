Man Utd vs Everton predictions: Moyes’ struggles to continue

Our expert expects Manchester United to continue their pre-season form, considering how the Toffees’ recent struggles.

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Best bets for Man Utd vs Everton

BTTS - No 1.93 with Stake

Man Utd totals - Over 1.5 goals 1.93 with Stake

1x2 - Man Utd 1.93 with Stake

We expect Man Utd to win 3-0.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

After a dreadful league campaign and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham, Manchester United seem to be getting stronger. Their pre-season form has been great as they remain unbeaten.

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Ruben Amorim’s side won both matches in the Premier League Summer Series. This includes a clear 4-1 victory against Bournemouth on Thursday morning. New additions Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo might play for the Red Devils, with Mbeumo yet to make his debut.

United have already secured the tournament title, following Chelsea’s win in 2023. Therefore, the manager has a chance to rotate players and closely examine his squad when they face Everton at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Everton have struggled throughout their campaign. David Moyes’ team lost both games in the competition. In their last game, they lost their 1-0 lead and lost 2-1 to Moyes’ former club, West Ham.

Moyes complained about not signing the players he wanted. He explicitly mentioned that his team are not ready for this pre-season competition, or the Premier League.

Predicted lineups for Man Utd vs Everton

Man Utd expected lineup: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dorgu; Fernandes, Mbuemo; Cunha

Everton expected lineup: Pickford; O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko; Patterson, Gueye, Iroegbunam, McNeil; Armstrong, Ndiaye, Beto

Opportunity for a clean sheet

Manchester United have rarely kept clean sheets in recent seasons, and are yet to keep one in the Premier League Summer Series. However, they will have a chance to do so against the Toffees on Monday.

Everton have been struggling to find the net. They’ve scored only once across their two fixtures, but conceded five in the process. Amorim’s men should score easily, especially after putting four past Bournemouth on Thursday.

Find competitive 'No' on BTTS markets on online betting sites, where Everton's attacking struggles create numerous betting opportunities.

The Blues have failed to score in two of their previous three matches, so United will likely keep them at bay. It’s worth noting that 80%, or four of the last five head-to-heads, saw the Red Devils win with a clean sheet.

Man Utd vs Everton Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No 1.93 with Stake

United’s scoring form to continue

With four strikes the last time out, United seem to be scoring well, especially with Rasmus Hojlund finding the net first in the eighth minute. They’ve scored a minimum of two goals in their last four games.

Cunha was rested in the previous match, and Mbuemo is expected to play some part in this game. Therefore, the Toffees will find it difficult to stop them. It is concerning that the Merseysiders have conceded at least twice in both of their matches in this competition.

The head-to-head record supports this suggestion. Man Utd have scored at least two goals in each of the last seven meetings with Everton. This is a staggering statistic that suggests Manchester United will score many goals against Everton.

Man Utd vs Everton Betting Tip 2: Man Utd totals - Over 1.5 goals 1.93 with Stake

All signs are pointing one way

United are heavy favourites going into this game, which was not often said last season. Currently, Everton are on a four-game winless run, having lost three in a row. Their last victory was against Newcastle on the final day of the Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Amorim’s men have now won three of their last four club friendlies, while one ended in a draw. They have an excellent record against Everton, having won six of their last seven meetings. Considering the Merseysiders’ current form, United are in a great position to win their third game in a row.