Liverpool vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Liverpool to exact revenge for reverse fixture defeat

Our football expert shares predictions and tips for Liverpool’s Premier League match against Tottenham, including 4.67 odds on the winning margin.

Who could forget the controversy that unfolded after that match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Luiz Diaz slotted home but was wrongfully ruled offside.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Result & both teams to score - Liverpool & Yes @ 2.20 with 1xBet

Multiscores - Liverpool to win by 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 @ 3.60 with 1xBet

Winning margin - Liverpool to win by two goals @ 4.67 with 1xBet

There must be some degree of revenge in the back of Liverpool’s mind. Even though their title charge has seemingly slipped away, they have all the motivation they need for this one.

Tottenham visit Anfield on Sunday evening on the back of consecutive losses in London derbies, results that have hurt their chances for a top-four finish this season.

Ange Postecoglou’s men were the victims of two set-piece goals once again, despite the boss saying there’s nothing to address on that front.

Spurs are now seven points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand with time running out for them to book a spot in the Champions League next term.

Liverpool would love nothing more than to put that final nail in the Spurs’ coffin and they have an opportunity to do it at the weekend.

However, the Reds are also going through some issues, especially after last week’s 2-2 draw at West Ham.

There was a touchline disagreement between Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah and the Liverpool faithful will be hoping it doesn’t blotch what has been a great partnership at the club.

A fixture that always promises goals

Both sides enter this fixture in relatively poor form with the hosts losing three of their last six games in all competitions, including two home defeats.

However, Tottenham have lost three on the bounce and only won one of their last seven games away from home across all competitions.

Liverpool are undefeated against Spurs in each of their last 13 competitive matches at Anfield.

The last seven meetings between these two produced goals at both ends and with Liverpool conceding at least once in their last nine league games, Spurs have a chance of scoring.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - Liverpool & Yes @ 2.20 with 1xBet

A popular scoreline

Klopp’s troops are averaging 2.53 goals per league game at home this season. They’ve only failed to score in two of their 17 matches.

Their most popular scoreline at Anfield this term has been a 3-1 victory which occurred four times in 17 games, equating to 24% of their league results at home.

The Reds won 4-1 twice at home and once on the road while two of the last six head-to-heads ended with one of these scorelines.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Betting Tip 2: Multiscores - Liverpool to win by 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 @ 3.60 with 1xBet

Exploiting set-piece weaknesses

The Merseysiders have won 22 league games this term, 10 of those have been by a two-goal margin (45%).

60% of those 10 two-goal margin victories have come in their backyard, indicating their dominance at Anfield.

With Spurs struggling for form at the moment and displaying a significant weakness at setpieces, the hosts will exploit it with the height of Virgil van Dijk and company.

Surprisingly, Tottenham suffered only five losses away from home this season. The most popular defeat margin has been by two goals, occurring twice.