Liverpool vs Brentford Predictions: Mo Salah to lead the charge

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Liverpool vs Brentford ahead of this Premier League clash.

+

Liverpool vs Brentford Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Brentford

Liverpool Victory with odds of @ 1.25 on Stake

Mo Salah to score with odds of @ 1.80 on Stake

Both teams to score no with odds of @ 2.00 on Stake

Liverpool should be expected to win against Brentford by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool return to Anfield for the first time this season as they host Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot’s reign started with a victory over Premier League new boys Ipswich Town last weekend, and they’ll be hoping to secure three more points in round two.

Liverpool have yet to add this transfer window, but the current crop of players are more than capable of finishing in the top four - at the very least.

Brentford also started their campaign with a win, beating London rivals Crystal Palace 2-1 at home. However, a trip to Anfield is never easy, and this will prove to be a tough test for the visitors.

Will Arne Slot add to his squad? Read the latest transfer news and rumours on GOAL.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Brentford

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota

The probable lineup for Brentford in the "system of play."

Flekken; Ajer, Pinnock, Collins, Rasmussen, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa

The Slot era at Anfield begins

On paper, things looked pretty straightforward for Liverpool in Arne Slot’s first Premier League match in charge. A clean sheet, three points and Mo Salah on the scoresheet. Jurgen who?

A dominant second half display saw Liverpool take complete control of the match, finishing with almost 70% possession as they passed Ipswich off the pitch.

Brentford have three points on the board but they’ll dread a trip to Merseyside. The Bees have lost all three trips to Anfield without scoring.

Liverpool rarely lose at home. Some even expect Slot’s side will go unbeaten at Anfield in the Premier League this campaign. It’s difficult to make a case for Brentford being able to spring a surprise.

Liverpool vs Brentford Bet 1: Liverpool Victory

More magic from Mo

Linked with moves to Saudi Arabia for the past couple of windows, Mo Salah still firmly remains a Liverpool player. Clearly still enjoying his time with the club and under the new manager, Salah scored on the opening day and will relish a return to Anfield.

Last season Salah scored 18 Premier League goals, which was surprisingly his lowest tally since joining the club back in 2017. However, he did make just 32 appearances in the league - his lowest figure in a Liverpool season that was tarnished by injury and the Africa Cup of Nations.

With that in mind, Salah has the licence and freedom to express himself, especially at Anfield, and Brentford will do extremely well to keep him quiet for 90 minutes. Despite the short price, this is still value.

Liverpool vs Brentford Bet 2: Mo Salah Anytime Scorer

Brentford to spring a surprise

As we’ve discussed, Brentford have failed to score in three trips to Anfield to date.

With this match being Slot’s first game in charge at Anfield, he’ll demand not only the three points but another clean sheet to help win the fans over.

Liverpool defended extremely well against Ipswich and limited them to very few chances last weekend. If Liverpool are to challenge for the Premier League title, they’ll need to comfortably brush teams like Brentford to one side when playing at home.