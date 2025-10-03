Lille vs PSG predictions: Both teams to score in away win

Our betting expert expects both sides to find the net in this match, with PSG leading at the break and scoring at least twice.

+

Best bets for Lille vs PSG

Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on Stake

PSG to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.73 on Stake

1st Half - PSG at odds of 2.25 onStake

PSG are expected to win 2-1 against Lille.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

PSG missed Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Barcelona on Wednesday night. Despite the absence of their regular front three, they still secured an impressive 2-1 victory. That performance suggested they are still the team to beat in Europe this term. Fans wanting to get more from this match can use the Stake Promo Code for enhanced betting options.

That is certainly true for Ligue 1. So far, Luis Enrique’s side have won five out of six in the French top flight. However, they lost 1-0 to Marseille in their last away game.

Additionally, Lille won their away match in Europe in midweek. The penalty-saving heroics of Berke Ozer ensured they held on to win 1-0 at Roma. However, back-to-back Ligue 1 defeats against Lens and Lyon have stopped their excellent domestic start.

Probable lineups for Lille vs PSG

Lille expected lineup: Ozer, Perraud, Mandi, Ngoy, Santos, Bouaddi, Andre, Fernandez-Pardo, Haraldsson, Correia, Giroud

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Mendes, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hakimi, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Barcola, Ramos, Kang-in

Both teams to score at the Pierre-Mauroy

So far, Lille have created 13.4 xG in this Ligue 1 season. That’s more than every other team, and they’ve had several good opportunities in every match. Even in their last two league games, which they lost without scoring, they managed a combined total of 3.3 xG.

This is still a slightly transitional period for PSG’s backline, so the hosts should be able to test their former keeper Lucas Chevalier. If you're looking to elevate your support, exploring various online betting sitescould be an intriguing way to engage with the tournament.

However, Lille have defensive flaws due to summer departures. They’ve let in 1.5 goals per game on average so far in Ligue 1. That accurately reflects the number of chances they are allowing.

Overall, there is value in backing both teams to score with an implied probability of 58.8%. That bet has been successful in each of the last eight meetings between the clubs.

Lille vs PSG Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on Stake

PSG’s quality to show

Lille’s defensive vulnerabilities suggest that PSG will emerge victorious. The visitors are also at a slight advantage, having had 24 hours extra to prepare. They’ve played one fewer match over the last two weeks, while Les Dogues played in the Europa League the last two Thursdays.

Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz gave PSG control in midfield in midweek. Goals from Senny Mayulu and Goncalo Ramos also highlighted their attacking depth, which they’ll need once more on Monday.

The recent history of this fixture also suggests the visitors ought to have some joy in the final third. The Parisians have scored 22 goals in their last six matches against Lille, having netted at least three times in five of those games.

Lille vs PSG Bet 2: PSG to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.73 on Stake

Visitors to take control early on

There has been a clear trend this season of Lille scoring late in the match. They’ve scored 62% of their league goals after the 75th minute, and just two of their 13 strikes came before the break. They are yet to score a first-half goal at home in Ligue 1.

That suggests PSG have a good chance of starting this match strongly. The visitors have scored at least one first-half goal in five of their last six games in all competitions. They even netted three times in the first 14 minutes on their recent league trip to Toulouse.

There is value in backing PSG to win the first half this weekend with an implied probability of 44.4%.

Lille vs PSG Bet 3: 1st Half - PSG at odds of 2.25 on Stake