There’s Life After Mbappe: Don’t Be Afraid Of Backing PSG in Champions League

Kylian Mbappé's transfer to Real Madrid marked the end of an era for Paris Saint-Germain. Yet, as the new season unfolds.

Since the 2012/2013 season, the Parisians have always qualified for the Champions League knockout stages, and last year they were extremely unlucky in their semi-final defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

With three consecutive wins, 13 goals scored, and a renewed team dynamic under Luis Enrique, PSG's strong start suggests they may not miss their former superstar as much as anticipated. Could this be the year they finally lift the Champions League trophy?

Compared to last season, PSG have four more points in Ligue 1 and have scored eight times more. Kylian Mbappe is PSG’s top goalscorer in the Champions League with 42 goals. Last season PSG were knocked out in the Champions League semi-final by Borussia Dortmund (0-2 on aggregate): over the two legs the Parisians had 44 shots, hit the woodwork six times and had an xG value of 4.94.

Champions League Outright Markets Odds PSG To Finish in the Group’s Top 8 Places 2.25 PSG Group Winner 20.00 PSG Champions League Winner 21.00

A stronger start than last season

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

PSG's start to the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season has been nothing short of spectacular. They have secured three wins out of three, scoring 13 goals—a stark contrast to last season when they managed just five points and four goals in their first three games.

The improvement isn't just in results; it's also in the underlying metrics. PSG's expected goals (xG) values are significantly higher than they were a year ago, reflecting a more dynamic and cohesive attacking approach.

The absence of Mbappé has opened the door for other players to step into the spotlight. Bradley Barcola, who has taken over Mbappé's role on the left wing, has been particularly impressive.

Barcola has already scored four goals this season, including crucial strikes against Lille that helped PSG maintain their perfect start. His performances suggest that he is ready to become a key figure for PSG, filling the void left by Mbappé not just adequately but with his own brand of flair and effectiveness.

Luis Enrique has also integrated fresh talent into the midfield, where João Neves and Vitinha have formed a promising partnership. Neves, with four assists in his first three matches, has quickly become one of the standout signings of the summer. His ability to control the tempo of the game and create chances has added a new dimension to PSG's play.

Many challenges ahead

PSG's strategy this season appears to be centred around nurturing young talent and fostering internal competition. Players like Barcola, Neves, and Warren Zaire-Emery represent the future of the club, and their early-season performances suggest that they are ready to take on significant roles.

Enrique's preference for having two top players in each position is aimed at keeping the squad fresh and competitive, ensuring that no single player becomes indispensable.

While the departure of Mbappé has undoubtedly altered PSG's dynamics, it may also have alleviated some of the pressure that came with having a superstar in the squad. The constant speculation around Mbappé's future often overshadowed the team’s broader objectives, creating an environment where individual narratives took precedence over collective goals.

Enrique’s team is now free from these distractions, allowing them to focus solely on football. This shift in mindset could prove beneficial in the high-pressure environment of the Champions League, where mental resilience is as important as tactical acumen.

Despite their promising start, PSG faces a series of challenging fixtures that will test their credentials. Their Champions League group includes strong opponents such as Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal.

These matches will provide a true measure of PSG's progress and whether their new-look squad can compete at the highest level without Mbappé.

But spreading the responsibility across a wider pool of players, PSG might be better positioned to navigate the unpredictable nature of knockout football.