La Liga Predictions, Statistics & Betting Tips - MatchDay 6

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all feature in this La Liga matchday six preview. We’ve called upon our football betting expert for you!

Our predictions for La Liga - Matchday 6

(21/09/2024) - Alaves vs Sevilla: draw @ 3.20 on Stake , indicating a 31% chance of both teams earning a point.

(21/09/2024) - Valencia vs Girona: Girona to win @ 2.40 on Stake , indicating a 42% chance of an away win.

(21/09/2024) - Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Real Madrid to win @ 1.16 on Stake , indicating a 86% chance of Los Blancos winning.

(22/09/2024) - Villarreal vs Barcelona: Barcelona to win @ 1.77 on Stake , indicating a 56% chance of Barca maintaining their 100% record.

(22/09/2024) - Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid to win @ 1.83 on Stake, indicating a 55% chance of Simeone’s side earning three points.

Another Point on the Road for Pimienta: Alaves vs Sevilla

Date: 21/09/2024

Kick-off: 12:30 AM

Honours even @ 3.20 Stake correct as of 16/09/2024

We’ve called upon our football betting expert to bring you his five picks across all of the action.

Alaves are the favourites heading into their Friday night clash with Sevilla. They have been solid defensively on home turf since the turn of the year. Luis Garcia’s side have conceded an average of 0.67 goals per game in their 12 home La Liga matches in 2024.

Sevilla’s days of slugging it out for a Champions League place are far behind them and it’s a long road back to the top. They have picked up just one win from their five matches so far in this campaign and average 0.4 goals less per game than their opponents. However, both of their away matches have ended in a draw.

More Misery For the Home Side: Valencia vs Girona

Date: 21/09/2024

Kick-off: 10:00 PM

Girona to pick up all three points @ 2.40 Stake correct as of 16/09/2024

Valencia have one point after five games, which leaves them at the bottom of La Liga. They are now on a dismal run of 12 league matches without a win, which dates back to April. During that run, they scored just 0.75 goals per game.

Girona were put to the sword by Barcelona last weekend in a 4-1 defeat, but the underlying data offers some encouragement. Michel’s side finished the game with an xG of 1.29, just 0.59 less than the Blaugrana. They beat Valencia in both league meetings last season and will fancy their chances of recording another victory here.

An Emphatic Win for Los Blancos: Real Madrid vs Espanyol

Date: 22/09/2024

Kick-off: 12:30 AM

Los Blancos to record comfortable victory @ 1.16 Stake correct as of 16/09/2024

Real Madrid have been on a fantastic run. It’s almost a year since they were last beaten in a competitive fixture. Since then, they have played 54 matches and scored an average of 2.33 goals per game in the process. They are four points behind Barcelona already, having drawn two matches, so don’t expect complacency here.

Espanyol have picked up seven points from their opening five matches, which is an exceptional return for a side that have just been promoted from the Segunda Division. However, they have lost their last 10 matches at the Santiago Bernabeu and scored just two goals.

Flick Continues to Have the Answers: Villarreal vs Barcelona

Date: 22/09/2024

Kick-off: 10:00 PM

Another win for the Blaugrana @ 1.77 Stake correct as of 16/09/2024

Villarreal haven’t beaten Barcelona at this ground in any of the last 14 meetings between the sides. That’s a run that dates back to 2011 and they have conceded an average of 2.21 goals per game during that torrid run. Although Marcelino’s side beat Mallorca in their last outing to maintain their unbeaten start, this will be a very tough test.

Hansi Flick has had a fantastic start as Barcelona's manager. They have won all five of their matches thus far and boast a goal difference of +13. The Catalan side have an average xG of 2.61 per game and should create an abundance of chances here.

Simeone’s Side Have the Edge: Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid

Date: 23/09/2024

Kick-off: 12:30 AM

Atletico Madrid to triumph @ 1.83 Stake correct as of 16/09/2024

Rayo Vallecano had won just one of their matches heading into their Monday night clash with Osasuna. They finished one place above the relegation zone in the last campaign and could be in for another long season. Los Franjirrojos haven’t beaten Atletico Madrid since 2013. They have lost 13 of the 16 head-to-heads since then, scoring just 0.44 goals per game in the process.

Diego Simeone has plenty of new talent to work with this season. Atleti haven’t conceded in their last four league games and looked menacing going forward against Valencia. Julian Alvarez scored his first goal for the club in that match and he, along with Alexander Sorloth, provide Atletico Madrid with enough attacking menace to see off Rayo Vallecano in this one.

Conclusion

Barcelona are looking to maintain their advantage over their title rivals by getting the better of Villarreal. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be hot on their heels if they can avoid a Champions League hangover. Valencia’s struggles also appear set to continue. Remember to gamble responsibly when delving into the La Liga betting markets this weekend.