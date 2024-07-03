Key stats show why 17.00 Player of the Tournament bet looks strong value for Euro 2024

N'Golo Kante has been one of the unsung heroes for France so far this Euros, with our expert backing him to win the Player of the Tournament award.

The Euros are heading into the quarter-finals, and as fans are getting a feeling for which sides are setting the continent alight, one player may be flying slightly under everyone's radar in the form of N’Golo Kante.

His odds have come haring in since the start of the competition, but at 17.00 to win player of the tournament, he still offers us some immense value according to our expert.

N’Golo Kante Player of the Tournament Odds

PotT Odds - Date 18th June 2nd July N’Golo Kante 34.00 17.00

Stats for Success

Kante may well possess one of the most crucial statistics to France right now, as he is unbeaten in the last 19 matches he has started for his national team.

This factor could prove important to the French's chances in the tournament, having been a touch less than impressive than most were expecting them to be.

Aside from this, he has been man of the match in two of their four clashes to this point in the tournament, often proving the most pivotal man in the side.

He has created the second most chances for France with nine, and the most big chances with two, which has driven his xA to be the highest in the team.

Something that could prove critical to his cause as the French have technically only scored one goal this tourney, with OG being their top scorer.

Assists are desperately needed, and Kante has not been slacking when it comes to trying to set his countrymen up.

Kante Crucial on Defense

Kante has been as solid defensively as ever, topping his side for successful tackles per 90 minutes with 1.9, as well as ranking second in interceptions with 0.8 per game.

He hardly looks to have lost a step, despite now being out in the Saudi League, and is once again demonstrating the sheer class he brings to a football pitch.

Make no mistake, N’Golo Kante is back on the international stage with a bang, proving to be one of, if not the best player in the French squad right now, and should they go all the way his efforts will no doubt be rewarded.