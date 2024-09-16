Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven Predictions: Juventus to Win, Vlahović to Score

Our football betting expert provides Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven predictions, with the teams set to clash at 10:15 pm on Tuesday.

+

Best Bets for Juventus vs PSV

Juventus Victory with odds of @1.70 on 1xBet , equating to a 59% chance of the home side winning.

, equating to a 59% chance of the home side winning. Dušan Vlahović to score with odds of @2.10 on 1xBet , indicating a 48% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 48% chance of the forward scoring. Under 0.5 goals for PSV with odds of @2.62 on 1xBet, representing a 38% chance for Juventus to keep a clean sheet.

Juventus can edge out a 1-0 victory against PSV.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Juventus host PSV on their return to the Champions League and it’ll be interesting to see how they fare.

The Old Lady turned to Thiago Motta in the summer and took the opportunity to overhaul their squad. They have backed the new manager with around £150m in the transfer market and the early signs are promising. The possession-based style is a far cry from how Juventus operate under Massimo Allegri.

Juve are unbeaten in four matches in Serie A, but they have drawn their last two matches. They aren’t the most potent attacking force, but their ability to control a game should serve them well in the Champions League.

PSV have made the perfect start to their domestic season. Their 2-0 win over NAC Breda at the weekend made it five wins from five and they have a goal difference of +17. They are two points ahead of AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, but competing in Europe will prove to be a tougher task.

Peter Bosz’s side were beaten by Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 last season. They could prove to be a banana skin for any of the top teams in the group stage and will harbour ambitions of reaching the last 16 once again.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs PSV

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Perin; Kaluli, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Luiz, Koopmeiners; Gonzalez, Yildiz, Vlahović

The probable lineup for PSV in the "system of play."

Benitez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Til, Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Driouech, De Jong

Motta’s Men Have the Edge

Juventus fans have likely enjoyed the early weeks of the season. Although it hasn't been plain sailing, there is reason for optimism. Thiago Motta hasn’t had long to implement his style, but the team appeared solid in the early stages of his tenure.

The Old Lady have lost just one home game since the start of last season. Over that period, they have scored 1.21 more goals per game than they’ve conceded. The fans grew tired of Allegri’s football, and there is a longing for a more expansive approach. That may take time, but Juventus have retained their defensive solidity in the early stages of this season.

PSV struggled on the road in the Champions League last season. They managed just two wins in their six away games and conceded an average of two goals per game.

Juventus vs PSV Bet 1: Juventus Victory @ 1.72 with 1xBet

Vlahović to Get Back Amongst the Goals

Creating chances has been a struggle for Juventus of late. They’ve drawn their last two games 0-0 after winning their opening two matches 3-0. Nevertheless, Dušan Vlahović had continued to look dangerous when given the opportunity, so the next of our Juventus vs PSV predictions is for the striker to get on the scoresheet.

Vlahović has netted two goals in four matches so far this season. He squandered a great opportunity to snatch the winning goal in Juve’s last game against Empoli and has the chance to make amends in this Champions League clash.

Dušan is never afraid to let the shots fly. His average of 4.21 per 90 minutes over the last year ranks him in the top 4% of forwards across Europe’s top five leagues in that regard. The willingness to test the opposition keeper has helped him score an average of 0.52 goals per 90, so he is due another goal here.

Juventus vs PSV Bet 2: Dušan Vlahović Anytime Scorer @ 2.10 with 1xBet

Juve’s Formidable Defence

Thiago Motta’s side are yet to concede in Serie A. We are backing them to maintain their solid defence as they return to European football. Therefore, we are backing the home side to keep a clean sheet here.

Juventus have faced the fewest shots in Serie A this season, with their opponents averaging 5.67 per game. They have kept a clean sheet in all four of their matches. The underlying data for Juve shows this is no fluke, they have an xGA of just 0.36 per game in the top tier of Italian football.

PSV have been scoring a glut of goals in the Eredivisie thus far, but Juve represent a step-up in class in terms of opposition. Peter Bosz’s side failed to score in two of their six European away games last season.

Juventus vs PSV Bet 3: Under 0.5 Goals For PSV @ 2.62 with 1xBet