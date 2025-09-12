Juventus vs Inter predictions: Challenging first away match

Although our betting expert expects this derby to be another tight affair, the home side have started well and could manage to win.

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Best bets for Juventus vs Inter

Overs/ unders - Under 2.5 goals 1.64 on 1xBet

1x2 - Juventus 2.70 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Dusan Vlahovic 3.25 on 1xBet

We expect a 2-0 win for Juventus.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Juventus have had a perfect start to their Serie A campaign. They’ve managed to win both of their two opening fixtures, leaving them top of the standings as they enter gameweek three.

Igor Tudor seems to be settling in well after he replaced Thiago Motta in March this year. Taking club friendlies into account, the Old Lady are on a five-game winning streak. They could extend that run against last season’s runners-up in this match.

Inter also have a new manager. Simone Inzaghi departed for the Saudi Pro League immediately after they were humiliated 5-0 by PSG in the Champions League final. Christian Chivu has been brought in as his replacement to take the Scudetto from Napoli this season.

However, his team are yet to play well under his leadership as they still produce inconsistent results. Before the international break, they were knocked out of the Club World Cup by Fluminense and suffered a 1-0 defeat to Udinese at home.

That type of form is a concern for the Nerazzurri, as it's far below what they need to be at to secure the title again. Additionally, Chivu must balance the needs of his star players, who have travelled for long periods and only participated in one training session ahead of this match. With such uncertainty surrounding Inter, many bettors are exploring bonuses like the 1xBet Promo Code to get the best possible return when predicting this clash.

Probable lineups for Juventus vs Inter

Juventus expected lineup: Di Gregorio; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Mario; Conceicao, Yildiz; Vlahovic

Inter expected lineup: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sukic, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Solid defence at home

Inter have already scored six goals in Serie A. They have shown efficiency in the final third of the pitch, especially since Martinez and Thuram lead the attack. While they have an average of three goals per match, the Derby d’Italia usually tends to feature fewer goals. That contrast makes the Derby one of the toughest fixtures to predict, which is why many fans compare odds across Online Betting Sites before placing their picks.

This crucial match is often a closely fought affair in which both teams have always taken a tactical approach. Their recent head-to-heads haven’t seen plenty of goals, apart from last season’s reverse fixture, which ended 4-4.

Aside from that, their previous four matches have featured a total of five goals, except for that one unusual game. Eight of the last 10 head-to-heads across all competitions produced under three goals in the derby. The hosts have kept a clean sheet in their opening two games and the last three Serie A games at the Allianz Stadium. So, they will likely shut out Inter on Saturday.

Juventus vs Inter Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - Under 2.5 goals 1.64 on 1xBet

Juve to win home derby again

Having won both of their games, Tudor’s troops are favourites to secure victory on Saturday. In contrast, Inter’s shock defeat to Udinese at home has raised some concerns over their form and their ability to challenge for the title this season.

Additionally, the Nerazzurri have yet to travel in Serie A, so their away form is yet to be tested. However, they haven’t won in Turin since 2022. Overall, the hosts dominate the recent record, as they’ve won four of the last 10 meetings.

It’s worth noting that Juventus won the previous two derbies they hosted. This is a significant factor in deciding who may walk away with a chance to boast and all three points.

Juventus vs Inter Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Juventus 2.70 on 1xBet

Vlahovic eager to shine

Dusan Vlahovic had a difficult last season with Juventus. He managed to score only 10 goals in 29 league appearances and a total of 17 strikes in a total of 44 appearances for the Old Lady.

However, he seems to have put that behind him, as he’s started this season well. Vlahovic has already netted once in both league games they’ve played. The interesting bit is that he came off the bench and scored in both matches.

Perhaps, his form is enough to grab Tudor’s attention, who may consider replacing his new signing, Johnathan David, with Vlahovic. The 25-year-old can do damage to the Inter backline if he plays for 90 minutes.

Vlahovic scored in that 4-4 draw away to Inter last term, but was left on the bench in the home fixture. So, he’ll be eager for a chance to play on Saturday.