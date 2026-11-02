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Latest Jeet Boost Bonus Offers Breakdown for India (November 2026)

Formerly known as Big Boost in India, Jeet Boost is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. Additionally, the platform has over 4000 games and 100 live dealer tables. But what truly stands out is the Jeet Boost welcome bonus.

Take a look at the table below:

Jeet Boost Welcome Offer Bonus Amount Offer Details Jeet Boost Welcome Bonus 100% of the first deposit up to ₹50,000 and 50% bonus up to ₹25,000 on second and third deposits Get Offer Jeet Boost Instant Bonus Offer ₹1,000 bonus on a deposit of ₹1,000 or more Get Offer

Jeet Boost Welcome Bonus Rules and T&Cs

It is important to note that there are terms and conditions attached to these offers. Here are the terms to claim the Jeet Boost bonus:

Players must be 18 years or older.

You must make a minimum deposit of INR 500 three times.

Wager at least 35 times for the sum of the bonus.

Wagering must be made within 7 days right after the offer is activated.

Deposits are not accepted using EcoPayz, Neteller, and Skrill.

Jeet Boost Offers Comparison at a Glance

Feature Instant Bonus Offer Main Welcome Offer Target Audience Low-stakes / Casual players High rollers / Multi-deposit players Min. Qualifying Deposit ₹1,000 ₹500 – ₹1,000 (tier dependent) Deposit 1 Match Flat ₹1,000 bonus 100% up to ₹50,000 Deposits 2 & 3 Reloads None 50% up to ₹25,000 each Wagering Requirement 5× bonus 35× bonus (typical for main tiers) Validity Window 7 Days 30 Days

Jeet Boost Registration: How to Sign Up on Jeet Boost?

The Jeet Boost registration only took about a minute to complete. Follow these easy steps if you want to join Jeet Boost as a new player:

Visit the Jeet Boost Website. Click on the ‘Sign Up’ tab at the top of the page. Fill in your first and last name, as well as your email address, and create a password. Click on Agree and Continue. You’ll come to a second page where you must fill in your gender, birthdate, and address.

After completing our registration on the site, a pop-up box appeared where we had the option to choose whether we wanted updates on bonus offers. From there, we had access to claim our welcome offer by clicking on the ‘Claim Now’ button. If you want to compare the Jeet Boost bonus with other platforms, browse our exhaustive guide to the best betting sites and their bonus offers.

Jeet Boost Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

One of the most important details to check before completing your Jeet Boost sign-up is the type of deposit and withdrawal methods they have. Fortunately, Jeet Boost gives you many options when it comes to deposits or withdrawals, as you can see in our table below. Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision when it comes to choosing the right betting site for you.

Payment method Deposit availability Minimum deposit Minimum withdrawal UPI Google Pay and PhonePe ₹500 ₹1,600 Paytm Supported for deposits ₹500 ₹1,600 Net banking/bank transfer Supported ₹500 ₹1,600 E-wallets iCash.One ₹500 ₹1,600 Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Ripple, and more ₹500 ₹1,300

Is Jeet Boost Safe to Use?

As mentioned before, Jeet Boost is licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. Furthermore, the platform’s license number is No. OGL/2023/159/0076, so you can rest assured it’s safe to use.

It’s also worth mentioning that Jeet Boost has other security features such as SSL encryption and requires KYC verification. The KYC setup is to prevent fraudulent activity on your account. What’s more, Jeet Boost provides tips on how to keep your account secure in its Privacy Policy section.

Jeet Boost Review: What Our Research Found

In our expert opinion, Jeet Boost is one of the best upcoming bookmakers because of its extensive list of games and appealing welcome bonus. We tested the site and found that it’s easy to navigate, complete deposits, and it runs smoothly when playing games.

As a new player, you’ll also find that the Jeet Boost sign-up is quick and requires minimal information compared to other betting platforms. In addition, the platform supports multiple payment and withdrawal methods, including e-wallets and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, to name a few.

Last but not least, Jeet Boost provides games from popular studios such as Red Tiger, NetEnt, Thunderkick, and more.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Over 4000 games to choose from The terms and conditions are strict Has an extensive Help and FAQ section Customer support can be slow Quick registration process

FAQs about Jeet Boost

+ What is the Jeet Boost welcome bonus? With the Jeet Boost bonus, you get a 100% bonus up to ₹50,000 on your first deposit. Terms and conditions will apply, such as making a minimum deposit, and you must be 18 years or older. + Is there a minimum deposit for the Jeet Boost bonus? Yes, you must make a minimum deposit of ₹500 to claim this bonus. + Is Jeet Boost legal in India? Jeet Boost is safe for Indian players as it’s a licensed and regulated platform through the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. It’s also specifically designed for India, so there are no jurisdiction restrictions. + Are Jeet Boost and Big Boost two different platforms? No, they are the same platform. Jeet Boost was formerly known as Big Boost. It was a simple name change for the platform. + Is there an availability of Jeet Boost app or not? Jeet Boost doesn’t have a mobile app for Android or iOS users at this time. However, the website is mobile-friendly, so Indian players can access it through a tablet, laptop, or smartphone.

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