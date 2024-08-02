Japan vs Spain Olympics Predictions: Back the Spanish to prevail

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Japan vs Spain ahead of their match in the quarter-finals.

+

Japan vs Spain Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Japan vs Spain

Spain Victory with odds of @1.90 on 1xBet , equating to a 52% chance of the Spanish club winning.

, equating to a 52% chance of the Spanish club winning. Over 2.5 goals with odds of @2.10 on 1xBet , indicating a 47%/48% chance for there to be over 2.5 goals.

, indicating a 47%/48% chance for there to be over 2.5 goals. Both teams to score with odds of @2.00 on 1xBet, representing a 50%/55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Spain should be expected to win against Japan by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Japan face Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday late afternoon as both nations will be aiming to book a spot in the semis.

Japan comfortably topped their group, winning all three matches without conceding - a feat matched only by France. Their 5-0 demolition job over Paraguay set the tone before two narrow 1-0 wins over Mali and Israel followed.

Spain didn’t top their group. Having beaten a stubborn Uzbekistan side 2-1, they managed to beat Dominican Republic 3-1. However, they fell short against Egypt and settled for the second spot in Group C.

With plenty of goals being scored across the Olympics, we’ve noticed Ronaldo’s celebration has been incredibly popular. Will we see it again across the tournament?

Probable Lineups for Japan vs Spain

The probable lineup for Japan in the "system of play."

Kokubo; Ohata, Takai, Kimura, Hiroki, Yamamoto, Fujita, Hirakawa, Mito, Saito, Hosoya

The probable lineup for Spain in the "system of play."

Tenas; Miranda, Garcia, Cubarsi, Pubill, Barrios, Lopez, Gomez, Baena, Oroz, Ruiz

Spanish to nick it

Spain sealed their place in the knockout stage after two opening wins against Uzbekistan and Dominican Republic. However, they failed to finish top after losing to Egypt in round three. That result should have woken them up and they should have enough quality to bounce back against Japan.

Although Japan are unbeaten so far, their narrow wins against Israel and Mali left a lot to be desired. They had presented their opponents with plenty of opportunities, and a stronger nation, like Spain, would have punished them.

It will be a tight tussle, but Spain’s star players should shine through and seal a place in the semi-finals.

Japan vs Spain Bet 1: Spain Victory @ 1.90 with 1xBet

Goals overlooked

Spain’s matches have guaranteed one thing so far: goals. Unable to keep a clean sheet, yet capable of scoring, they’ve been one of the more entertaining teams to watch at the tournament so far.

Japan demonstrated a real ruthless edge in their first match, putting five past Paraguay, ready to exploit any opponent’s mistakes. With Spain’s defence appearing vulnerable, the Asian nation will want to take advantage when the opportunity presents itself.

Yet, Spain don’t rely on one individual. They’ve had six different goalscorers already after just three matches. The bookmakers believe this will be a tight game, but we don’t see it that way and goals seem to be a great bet.

Japan vs Spain Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.10 with 1xBet

Both teams to fire

As we have mentioned above, Japan have yet to concede in this tournament. However, Spain is a far superior nation to those they have faced so far.

Spain have found the back of the net in every match to date, winning in both. Although Japan finished top of their group, Mali and Israel missed plenty of chances to equalise in their respective matches.

With Spain able to spread the goals around the team, they should be able to pass their way through Japan and create several opportunities - and put at least one in the back of the net.

Japan have scored in every match, and Spain have conceded in all three, which is why both teams to score is our third selection.