Italy vs Albania Predictions: Azzurri to kick off Euro title defence with a narrow win

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Italy vs Albania ahead of this clash in Group B of Euro 2024.

Italy vs Albania Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Italy vs. Albania

Italy to win and Both Teams to Score - No with odds 1.50 on Stake , equating to a 51.3% and 50% chance for the Italians to win as the only team to score.

, equating to a 51.3% and 50% chance for the Italians to win as the only team to score. Gianluca Scamacca to score with odds of 2.43 on Stake , indicating a 41.7% chance for the Italian forward to score.

, indicating a 41.7% chance for the Italian forward to score. Under 2.5 goals with odds of 1.76 on Stake, representing a 56.3% chance for there to be two or fewer goals scored.

Italy should be able to claim a vital opening match win against Albania by a scoreline of 1-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This is the second Group B fixture of the day with Spain and Croatia playing earlier. Both sides will therefore understand the significance of a win in a competitive section.

Italy qualified for this tournament with a second-place finish, six points behind England, but only ahead of Ukraine on goal difference. The Azzurri only won four of their eight fixtures and changed the manager half way through the campaign. Unbeaten in six internationals, they have won three and drawn one of their four warm-up fixtures ahead of Euro 2024.

Albania qualified for their second-ever major European tournament after surprisingly topping their group ahead of the Czech Republic. They bounced back from two warm-up defeats by beating Liechtenstein and Azerbaijan, scoring three times in both fixtures.

Probable Lineups for Italy vs. Albania

The probable lineup for Italy in the 3-4-2-1

Donnarumma; M. Darmian, A. Bastoni, A. Buongiorno; F. Dimarco, B. Cristante, Jorginho, G. Di Lorenzo; F. Chiesa, L. Pellegrini; G. Scamacca.

The probable lineup for Albania in the 4-3-3

Strakosha; Mario Mitaj, B. Djimsiti, A. Ismajli, Elseid Hysaj; N. Bajrami, K. Asllani, Y. Ramadani, T. Seferi, Jasir Asani, A. Broja.

Italy vs Albania Bet 1: Italy Victory and No in Both Teams to Score @ 1.95 with Parions Sport and 1.50 with Stake

Reigning European Champions Italy are unsurprisingly heavy odds on favourites to begin their title defence with a win. Odds of 1.39 show just how much they are expected to dominate this Group B clash.

A win is crucial as this is their easiest task with fellow top 10 ranked sides, Spain and Croatia, making up the group. Luciano Spalletti has only lost one of his 10 games in charge and that came against tournament favourites, England.

Italy will dominate the ball and be mindful of Albania on the counter-attack. They have lost just once in their nine previous opening fixtures in this competition. Also, they will be confident of keeping a side out that has recently failed to score against Sweden, Chile and the Faroe Islands.

Italy vs Albania Bet 2: Gianluca Scamacca Anytime Scorer @ 2.43 with Stake

After a difficult first half of the season for Atalanta, Gianluca Scamacca truly rediscovered his form. So much so that he made it impossible for Luciano Spalletti to leave him out of the Euro 2024 squad.

The 25-year-old forward fired 19 goals across all competitions for his club. Impressively, 11 came in his last 15 starts.

The in-form striker scored his first and so far only goal for his country against England at Wembley. He opened the scoring with an instinctive finish.

When in the mood, the ex-West Ham man can be unplayable. This seems like a good match up to showcase his undoubted talents that have led to a combined total of €65m in transfer fees.

Italy vs Albania Bet 3: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.76 with Stake

Albania demonstrated in qualifying they are a well-organised side who are tough to break down. Only Portugal (2) and France (3) conceded fewer than the Red and Blacks’ four goals.

Six of their eight fixtures saw under 2.5 goals, which follows a trend from their last appearance in this competition. In a group alongside Switzerland, Romania and France in 2016, all three games were under 2.5 goals.

Italy have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five internationals and do not appear to be a team that can blow sides away. The same four fixtures all saw two or fewer goals.