Is 1xBet Legal in India: Is 1xBet Safe?

Here we are reviewing if 1xBet is legal and a safe betting platform for players. Read on to know why many bettors trust this sportsbook.

Is 1xBet Legal in India?

Before we answer your question “Is 1xBet legal?”, let’s first discuss the laws and regulations for online betting in India. As of now, there are no legal laws associated with online betting in India. Players can visit any licensed platform, create their account, and bet on their preferred sports.

Luckily, 1xBet is a bookmaker that is licensed and secured for online betting. 1xBet is one of the most popular sportsbooks in India that allows players to bet on the latest sports events and matches. This online betting site is licensed under the Curacao eGaming Authority which makes it a secure platform for players.

Due to its transparency and legality, the operator has managed to attract a vast amount of bettors. You can visit the sportsbook and start betting without having any kind of fear of breaking any law.

However, it is advisable to check your state's gambling laws before completing the 1xBet registration process.

Is 1xBet Safe or Not?

As 1xBet is legal in India, you can consider this as a safe platform for sports betting. Operators like 1xBet understand the laws of the country and find a legal and safe way that allows players to bet safely.

Along with a valid license, the bookmaker uses different technological innovations to help players create their accounts and bet without any hassle.

Before selecting a sportsbook, it is important to consider the safety of your data and privacy. During our 1xbet review, we found that 1xBet comes with 128-bit SSL encryption and all the cutting-edge security measures making it one of the safest platforms.

The information submitted by you on the platform is completely safe and secured from hackers and cybercriminals.

According to the FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) of India, the platform must support INR currency for users to deposit and withdraw their funds from the website.

1xbet also accepts and supports local currency. Moreover, players can use convenient payment options like UPI to deposit or withdraw their money from the sportsbook.

List of Countries Where 1xBet is Illegal

There are some countries where 1xBet is legal and free for online betting. On the contrary, the platform is completely banned and prohibited in some countries. In such jurisdictions, players can also use a VPN to access the sportsbook and bet on different sports events.

To make it clear and easy to understand, here is a list of countries along with the legality of 1xBet.

Country Is 1xBet legal? India Legal Albania Legal Armenia Legal Mexico Legal Angola Legal Canada Legal Argentina Legal Australia Legal New Zealand Legal Indonesia Legal Fiji Legal Azerbaijan Legal Bangladesh Legal Nigeria Legal South Africa Legal Bulgaria Legal Bahrain Legal UK Legal Germany Legal Austria Legal Norway Legal Sweden Legal Afghanistan Illegal France Illegal Portugal Illegal North Korea Illegal Cuba Illegal

Is 1xBet Banned in My State?

As a country, India has no specific law that completely and directly bans online gambling and betting. The legality of certain platforms however depends on the individual state laws and regulations. Some state governments have imposed laws to prevent the excessive and illegal use of gambling and betting for their citizens.

Goa, Daman, and Sikkim have officially legalised online betting under their jurisdictions. On the contrary, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Assam have banned online betting in their states. This is why you should always check your state’s laws before registering for any sportsbook. You should also check if the betting site is offshore-based and has all the legal licences.

Here is a list of the Indian states and the status of the legality of 1xBet for their citizens.

List of Indian States Is 1xBet Legal? Andhra Pradesh No Arunachal Pradesh Yes Assam No Bihar Yes Chhattisgarh Yes Goa Yes Gujarat Yes Haryana Yes Himachal Pradesh Yes Jharkhand Yes Karnataka Yes Kerala Yes Madhya Pradesh Yes Maharashtra Yes Manipur Yes Meghalaya Yes Mizoram Yes Nagaland Yes Odisha No Punjab Yes Rajasthan Yes Sikkim Yes Tamil Nadu Yes Telangana No Tripura Yes Uttarakhand Yes Uttar Pradesh Yes West Bengal Yes

Is 1xBet Legal in Telangana?

Are you also wondering, “is 1xBet legal in Telangana?”. In 2017, the Telangana government officially banned all forms of gambling and betting whether it's online or offline. Getting involved in such practices is considered here as a punishable offence and can lead to imprisonment or fines.

However, similar to other Indian states, these laws don't affect the business and reach of foreign-based platforms like 1xBet app. This is why bettors living in Telangana can still get access to this platform.

Is 1xBet Safe to Use in Andhra Pradesh?

Many betting enthusiasts from Andhra Pradesh wonder, “Is 1xBet legal?”. As stated earlier, different Indian states have their own laws regarding online gambling and betting. Coming back to the question, “Is 1xBet legal in Andhra Pradesh?”.

In recent years, states like Andhra Pradesh have introduced a ban on online games that include monetary transactions. There may be a possibility of exposing yourself to a potential risk if you use any betting platform in Andhra Pradesh.

Tips to Follow to Confirm if a Betting Site is Trustworthy or Not

Here are a few effective tips you can consider to analyse if a betting site is trustworthy or not:

A legit and verified gambling licence

Make sure the foreign-based betting site you are considering owns a valid licence issued by the top betting authority.

Trusted payment methods

Before creating your account on any betting platform, it is important to ensure that the platform supports different kinds of payment methods authorised by your government.

Safety and protection of personal information

A platform like 1xBet which uses the latest safety and data protection measures can be considered as a trustworthy betting site.

Is 1xBet Legit or Scam – Final Verdict

To conclude, we would say 1xBet and the word scam can’t be put in the same sentence. This online betting site is legal in India and is definitely not a scam. Players can easily and safely deposit their money into their accounts and withdraw in the same way without having any problems.

The sportsbook accepts various payment methods like UPI, net banking, and e-wallets that are validated by the Indian government. 1xBet is considered one of the most legitimate and trusted choices for online sports betting in India. The platform allows you to bet on a diverse range of sports events and tournaments from the comfort of your home.

During the popular seasons of football, cricket, kabaddi, and other famous sports, 1xBet also offers promotional offers for its new and existing customers. You can get these offers by using 1xBet promo code and fulfilling necessary bonus conditions. Overall, 1xBet is legal in India and offers you an unmatchable betting experience with safety and security.

1xBet Legality FAQs

Here are some of the most common FAQs about legality and safety of 1xbet.

Is 1xBet trustworthy?

As the sportsbook is licensed and regulated, you can consider it as a trustworthy and safe website for online sports betting.

Is 1xBet safe?

Yes, 1xBet is legal in India and hence it’s a safe platform for players.

Is 1xBet banned or not?

No, the operator is not banned in India as it is an offshore-based company that can be easily accessed by players.

Is it safe to deposit on 1xBet?

Yes, depositing money on 1xBet is safe as the platform uses all the necessary precautions and tools regarding players’ safety.