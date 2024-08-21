Indian Army worth taking a punt on against NorthEast United in Durand Cup QFs

The Indian Army Football Team have emerged as the proverbial dark horse of this year’s Durand Cup. Can they pull the rabbit out of the hat once again?

The Red Miners were pitted in Group E alongside ISL heavyweights Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and regimental side Assam Rifles FT.

With only one team guaranteed to make it to the knockouts, very few could have foreseen the Indian Army topping the group with a perfect 9-point haul.

The Durand Cup quarter-finals are now upon us, and the Army will be taking on Group E winners NorthEast United FC - another team with a perfect group-stage record.

Indian Army FT have already beaten top-tier opposition like Jamshedpur and Chennaiyin. Could NorthEast United be next in line to fall at the hands of the Armymen?

At the time of writing, odds haven’t been released for this fixture. However, in case they are made available later today, here are some betting tips and context to bear in mind.

Backing Indian Army could be real value for money

Not only have the Indian Army FT shown that they are capable of hanging with top ISL opposition, the nature of their wins have demonstrated exceptional character.

Against Jamshedpur, the Indian Army were 2-0 down at half-time and on the brink of elimination. In the second-half, they roared back with three goals during a 14-min blitzkrieg to turn the tie, and the outcome of Group E, on its head.

On paper, they will be considered the underdogs and thus, could be an excellent value-for-money punt.

Free-scoring NorthEast is going to be Indian Army’s biggest challenge yet

NorthEast United have scored 11 goals over their three group stage games, including a 5-1 thrashing of Odisha FC to seal their progression to the quarter-finals in style.

26-year-old winger Jithin MS has been the Highlanders’ talisman up front in this year’s Durand Cup. With four goals to his name, Jithin is joint-second in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot.

Dealing with Jithin and the rest of the NorthEast attack could prove to be Indian Army FT’s toughest hurdle yet.

A high-scoring game seems to be a very likely outcome.

Sense of unfinished business for both teams

Indian Army and NorthEast United faced off at the same juncture in last year’s Durand Cup, with the Highlanders progressing to the semi-finals courtesy of a narrow 1-0 win.

The Armymen, on the back of their impressive run to the quarter-finals, will be hopeful of being on the right side of the scoreline this time.

Speaking of unfinished business, NorthEast United have some left to conduct. The winner of this tie will face either Shillong Lajong or East Bengal in the semi-final.

NorthEast lost to East Bengal in the semi-finals last year on penalties. Should they manage to get the job done against the Armymen, a potential rematch against the Red and Gold awaits.