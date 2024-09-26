Rodri’s Injury Means it’s Time to Bet Arsenal to Win the Premier League

Manchester City managed to secure a point against Arsenal at the weekend after laying siege to the Gunners’ goal for the entirety of the second half.

The draw keeps them at the top of the league, but an injury picked up by Rodri, which could keep him out for the remainder of the season, might play a bigger role in the title race than Sunday’s result.

Rodri is a contender for the Ballon d’Or, having played an instrumental role in Manchester City’s fourth consecutive Premier League triumph as well. The midfielder was also integral to Spain’s success at the Euro 2024. His absence will provide a huge boost for both Arsenal and Liverpool, who hope to end City’s stranglehold on the title.

Rodri’s injury could rule him out for the rest of the season. Manchester City average 0.5 fewer points per game without Rodri in the starting 11. Arsenal’s tally of 89 points with a goal difference of +62 last season would have been enough to win the title in the 2020/21 and 2022/23 campaigns.

Premier League Outright Winner Odds Arsenal 2.75 Liverpool 7.00

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

City’s Huge Points Drop Off Without Rodri

Rodri has been at the heart of the Manchester City midfield through what has been the most successful period in the club’s history. He joined the club from Atletico Madrid back in 2019 for a fee of over £60m. The Spaniard has won the league in every season since he made the switch to the Premier League. He needs his teammates to step up in order to continue that marvellous record.

Manchester City have dropped 23 points in 21 league games without Rodri since he joined the club. Pep Guardiola’s side average 2.37 points per game with the virtuoso midfielder in the starting 11. This dropped to 1.87 points per game when he was left out. Presuming Rodri is out for the season and that rate continues, City would finish the campaign with a total of 75 points. That tally would have left them in 4th place last season, 14 points behind Arsenal.

Pep is arguably the most astute tactician in world football and has an expensively assembled squad to do his bidding. Mateo Kovačić played the deeper midfield role when Rodri came off against Arsenal. Guardiola may come up with another solution, but this injury will provide a huge boost for City’s title rivals.

Arsenal and Liverpool Waiting in the Wings

Arsenal

The Gunners are the obvious choice to take advantage of the Rodri setback. They have finished runners-up to Manchester City in the previous two Premier League campaigns. Arsenal were moments away from securing a memorable win at the Etihad on Sunday, despite playing the entire second half with 10 men.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished just two points behind City last season. They boasted the best defensive record in England’s top flight, conceding an average of just 0.76 goals per game. With 2.39 on average, Arsenal also scored the second-most goals, and their points tally of 89 with +62 goal difference would have been enough to win two of the last four title races. The Gunners look well-equipped to amass a huge points tally once again and the Rodri injury might just tip the scales in their favour.

Liverpool

Liverpool were the last team other than Manchester City to win the Premier League. They were aiming to complete a quadruple at one stage last season, but fatigue caused them to fall away in the six weeks of the season. Jurgen Klopp left a strong squad for Arne Slot to work with and the Dutchman will be hopeful his side can compete for the title.

The Reds have won four of their five matches thus far, conceding just one goal in the process. Liverpool also have the second-highest xG in the Premier League, with an average of 2.02 per game.