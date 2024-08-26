Hellas Verona vs Juventus Predictions: Big spenders to secure three points

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets for Hellas Verona vs Juventus ahead of their Serie A clash, this Tuesday at 12:15 AM.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Hellas Verona vs Juventus

Juventus Victory with odds of @1.66 on 1xBet , equating to a 60% chance of the visitors winning.

, equating to a 60% chance of the visitors winning. Timothy Weah to score with odds of @ 4.75 on 1xBet , indicating a 21% chance of the American forward scoring.

, indicating a 21% chance of the American forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @ 2.00 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Juventus are expected to win against Hellas Verona by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Juventus are on their travels this weekend as they face Hellas Verona in round two of this Serie A season. Neither side could have hoped for a better start to their respective campaigns.

Hellas Verona comfortably beat Napoli 3-0 on home soil, while Juventus also secured a 3-0 victory against Serie A new boys Como.

Juventus have spent big in the summer transfer window and will have ambitions to challenge for the Serie A title this season. Although a trip to Verona looks challenging, they’ll be full of confidence after brushing Como to one side.

They could even reinforce their squad before the transfer window is out. Want to keep on top of the latest transfer news? Head over to GOAL’s live transfer centre until the window slams shut.

Probable Lineups for Hellas Verona vs Juventus

The probable lineup for Hellas Verona in the "system of play."

Montipo; Frese, Coppola, Dawidowicz, Tchatchoua, Duda, Serdar, Lazovic, Kastanos, Livramento, Tengstedt

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Di Gregorio; Cabal, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Weah, Mbangula, Yildiz, Vlahovic

Bank on the visitors

Any talk of Thiago Motta struggling in the early days of his tenure as Juventus were quashed with that 3-0 win over Como. Last campaign, Hellas Verona held the Italian giants to a 2-2 draw, stopping the rot after losing the previous four head to head matches.

Juve will have their work cut out, especially after Verona’s convincing three-goal win over Antonio Conte’s Napoli in their opening match.

But the Naples side dominated possession, shots and corners against Verona, and there was a sense the hosts were a little lucky on the night. Conte’s men led on expected goals until Verona scored their second in the 75th minute.

The visitors have invested heavily as they look to get back on top in Serie A, and they can record a second straight win on their travels this weekend.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Bet 1: Juventus Victory @ 1.66 with 1xBet

American hero once more

Juventus’ American winger Timothy Weah scored in their opening match against Como and there’s every reason bettors should keep the faith with him once more.

The 24-year-old failed to find his feet last campaign after his move from Lille. He now looks more settled and his finish against Como with his weaker foot was excellent.

Positioning himself well inside the box, the American wrapped his foot around the ball to produce an excellent strike, finding the net from a 0.07 xG chance. It was something that Juventus fans will want to see more of.

With Juve expected to dominate more games, Weah can have more of a licence in the final third and add to his tally. He looks great value to bag a goal in this game.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Bet 2: Timothy Weah Anytime Scorer @ 4.75 with 1xBet

Hosts won’t make it easy

It definitely won’t be one-way traffic for Juventus, as Verona showed a killer instinct against Napoli that surprised many in their opening day win.

New signing Daniel Mosquera scored a brace on his competitive debut, and the Colombian will once again lead the line - and he is a forward capable of putting plenty of pressure on Juve’s back line.

Keep an eye on the pace and power of Cape Verde forward Dailon Rocha Livramento, who also scored against Napoli. He, too, will cause Juventus plenty of issues.

The two teams shared a 2-2 draw last season, and the hosts are more than capable of finding the back of the net once more. Hopefully we’ll see an entertaining match in Verona.