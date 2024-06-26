Georgia vs Portugal Predictions: Portugal to win, Conceicao to score

Our betting expert shares their Georgia vs Portugal predictions ahead of their final group game at Euro 2024, taking place at 12.30am on Thursday.

Georgia vs Portugal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Georgia vs Portugal

Portugal Victory and over 2.5 goals with odds of @ 1.91 on BC.Game , equating to a 52% chance for Portugal to win.

, equating to a 52% chance for Portugal to win. Francisco Conceicao to score with odds of @ 3.20 on BC.Game , indicating a 31% chance for the FC Porto winger to score.

, indicating a 31% chance for the FC Porto winger to score. Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.77 on BC.Game, representing a 56% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Portugal should win this match against Georgia 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Georgia’s hopes of making it out of the group stages are hanging by a thread ahead of this clash with Portugal.

Georgia are the lowest-ranked side at Euro 2024, but Willy Sagnol is likely delighted with the way his team have performed. They had the chance to snatch a victory in the dying moments of their game against the Czech Republic, but it went begging. That may prove costly in terms of qualification for the knockout stages, but there is still hope.

Having won points after two matches, the Georgians will likely need to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the European Championships if they want to make it to the round of 16.

Portugal have already secured the top spot in the group, so Roberto Martinez has the luxury of being able to rest players for their final group match against Georgia.

Unfortunately for their opponents, Portugal have one of the deepest squads in the tournament and the fringe players will be eager to stake their claim for an opportunity in the team ahead of the knockout stages.

Martinez is yet to taste defeat in a competitive match as Portugal’s boss. They were lethal as they hammered Turkiye 3-0 in their last game.

Probable Lineups for Georgia vs Portugal

The probable lineup for Georgia in the "system of play."

Mamardashvili; Kvirkelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Kochorashvili, Mekvabishvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

The probable lineup for Portugal in the "system of play."

Costa; Dalot, Inacio, Diaz, Semedo; J.Neves, R.Neves, Felix; Conceicao, Neto, Jota

Portugal’s Young Guns Have the Firepower

The Portuguese appear to have a great team spirit. Cristiano Ronaldo has been seen mentoring some of the younger players and he even displayed an unselfish side to his game by assisting Bruno Fernandes in the win over Turkiye. Roberto Martinez praised the legendary forward following the game.

There will likely be wholesale changes for Portugal as their attention turns to the round of 16, but the feel-good atmosphere in the camp, combined with the immense quality of their young players, should mean they’ll get the job done.

Portugal’s last 10 matches have seen an average of 3.6 goals per game. They have won eight of those matches and appear set to triumph in another goal fest here.

Georgia vs Portugal Bet 1: Portugal Victory and over 2.5 goals @ 1.91 with BC.Game

Opportunity Beckons for Conceicao

Three of Portugal’s four players in the forward line played the full 90 minutes against Turkiye, so we should see a new-look attack as Roberto Martinez aims to keep his first team fresh for the knockout stages. Francisco Conceicao, who scored the winning goal against the Czech Republic off the bench, could be in line for his first start.

The winger seemed dangerous in that cameo and has shown plenty to excite the fans in his season with FC Port. He has been averaging a total of 3.62 shots per 90 minutes, which highlights his willingness to go for it in the final third. Conceicao also averages 8.01 touches in the opposition penalty area. He netted five league goals for Porto last season and is definitely one to watch here.

Georgia vs Portugal Bet 2: Francisco Conceicao Anytime Scorer @ 3.20 with BC.Game

Georgia Can Get on the Scoresheet

Georgia have impressed with their attacking intent and they are capable of finding the net against what should be a very youthful Portuguese lineup. The Georgians have scored an average of 2.3 goals per game across their last 10 matches and failed to score on just one occasion.

Willy Sagnol’s side have scored in both of their group games so far and finished each match with an xG greater than 1. They have looked dangerous on the counter and this should serve them well against a Portugal side that likes to control possession.

Portugal have scored an average of 3.67 goals per game in competitive matches under Roberto Martinez, so it’s difficult to anticipate a Georgia clean sheet here.