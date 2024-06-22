Georgia vs Czechia Predictions: the Czechs eye the knockout stage

Our football expert brings their betting tips for Georgia vs the Czech Republic with the teams set to go head-to-head in Euro 2024 on Saturday.

Georgia vs Czech Republic Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Georgia vs Czech Republic

Czech Republic to win with odds of @1.72 on 1xBet and @1.70 on Parions Sport, equating to a 59% chance of the favourites winning.

and @1.70 on Parions Sport, equating to a 59% chance of the favourites winning. Both teams to score with odds of @1.85 on 1xBet , representing a 54% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

, representing a 54% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net. Georges Mikautadze to score with odds of @ 3.90 on 1xBet, indicating a 26% chance of the forward scoring.

We predict the Czech Republic to secure a vital victory over Georgia.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both nations have zero points on the board after their respective opening matches, but their performances have shown promise.

Despite creating plenty of chances, Georgia succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Turkey. Willy Sagnol talked about the country’s all-or-nothing approach and that was certainly evident. The Georgians had chances to equalise before Akturkoglu sealed the game by capitalising on Mamardashvili going up for a corner.

The Georgians hope to replicate that strong display when they face the Czech Republic. Reaching the knockout phase would be a huge feat, so earning points will be more important than the performance itself, with their hopes hanging by a thread.

The Czech Republic had to remain patient against Portugal. They ended the game with just 27% possession of the ball. The Portuguese knocked the ball around with ease, but the Czechs took the lead thanks to a wonder strike from Lukas Provod. Fatigue played its part in the closing stages as Portugal went on to win 2-1, but Roberto Martinez’s men were always expected to top the group.

The clash with Georgia gives the Czechs the opportunity to seize the initiative ahead of their encounter with Turkey in the final group game. Qualification for the knockout stages is still within their reach.

Probable Lineups for Georgia vs Czech Republic

The probable lineup for Georgia in the "system of play."

Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

The probable lineup for Czech Republic in the "system of play."

Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Provod, Soucek, Sulc, Doudera; Schick, Kuchta

Czechs Can Secure Vital Victory

The defeat to Portugal was the Czech Republic’s first loss under Ivan Hasek. The manager has overseen five matches, with the team picking up four victories. We are backing them to pick up another one here.

Their form was also strong prior to Hasek’s arrival. The Czechs have lost just two of their last 15 matches, dating back to March 2023. They have scored an average of 2.07 goals per game during that impressive run.

Georgia have won just three of their last 11 competitive matches. Two of those wins came against Cyprus and the third one against Luxembourg.

Georgia vs Czech Republic Bet 1: Czech Republic Victory @ 1.72 with 1xBet @1.98 on Parions Sport

Georgia’s Matches Promise Goals

Georgia’s gung-ho approach to the game created a spectacle when they lost to Turkey and we should see an entertaining affair once again. There were a whopping 36 shots in the match and an xG of 4.38 shared between the two sides, so backing goals appears to be the way to go here.

The Georgians played 10 matches in their qualifying campaign and there was an average of 3.2 goals. They contributed by scoring an average of 1.4 goals per game.

Both teams have scored in all five of the Czech Republic’s matches under Ivan Hasek. There has been an average of four goals across those five games.

Georgia vs Czech Republic Bet 2: Both teams to score @ 1.85 with 1xBet

Mikautadze on Target Once Again?

Georges Mikautadze looked dangerous in the game against Turkey. He snatched Georgia’s equaliser and was unfortunate to be denied a second goal by a heroic block.

The Georgian striker’s prowess in front of goal will come as no surprise to those who saw the way he performed for Metz in the closing stages of the season. He netted nine goals in his last 10 Ligue 1 matches, despite playing for a side who were eventually relegated.

Mikautadze had a non-penalty xG of 0.51 per 90 minutes played last season. This meant he ranked in the 74th percentile when compared with all other forwards across Europe’s top five leagues.