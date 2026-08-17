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Gamdom review
Anupam Pandey

Gamdom Review - Is it Safe and Legit?

Given the brand’s growing popularity among Indian players, we have created this Gamdom review. Gamdom is a licensed online betting site that ticks a lot of quality boxes and provides a safe platform for its players. Rated 9.1 out of 10 for the service it provides, we recommend you read our article to learn exactly what you can experience.

Gamdom India Overview

Gamdom has been operating for a decade, giving it plenty of experience and a strong understanding of what bettors want.

Overview
Year Founded2016
FoundersMoon Revolution Limitada
Country of OriginCosta Rica
USPs of the PlatformWide range of sporting markets, competitive odds, Gamdom original casino games, reward program
Welcome Offer

Sports Welcome Offer: 15% Instant Rakeback for the First 7 Days

Casino Welcome Offer: 15% Instant Rakeback for the First 7 Days

Promo CodeOnly applicable for the sports welcome offer: goalgamdom

Highlights of the Gamdom platform

Many features are worthy of highlighting in this Gamdom review. However, we have narrowed the extensive list to our top four:

  • A wide range of sports betting markets: from football to tennis, cricket to motor racing, almost every major sport in the world is covered.
  • Competitive odds: considering there is so much competition in the Indian betting market, Gamdom tries to stand out by offering highly competitive odds. Cricket and football are two sports where great value can be found.
  • Original games: one of the highlights of the casino is its selection of exclusive Gamdom games.
  • A reward program: Gamdom runs a reward program that both new and existing members can take advantage of. The higher your reward level, the better the perks you may receive.

Gamdom Sportsbook Preview

To be considered a leading sportsbook, a betting site needs to offer a wide variety of betting markets. That is exactly what Gamdom does. From local matches to some of the world’s biggest events, Gamdom has it covered.

As well as a great selection of outrights, there is comprehensive live betting. Bet builders can be used in play via Gamdom’s Bet Stack. Brilliantly laid out and easy to use, you can tailor bets to your liking across some of the best sporting events in the world.

Here are some of their best sporting markets, as examples:

  • Football: Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League, and ISL
  • Cricket: IPL, IWPL, Big Bash League, ICC World Cup, and Ashes
  • MMA: UFC, Bellator, and PFL
  • Tennis: All four Grand Slams, ATP, and WTA events
  • Basketball: NBA, WNBA, Euroleague, and NCAA
  • Golf: all four majors, PGA Tour events, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, and DP World Tour
  • Baseball: World Series, MLB regular season, NPB, and KPO
  • American Football: NFL and NCAA
  • Formula 1: all Formula 1 races
  • EGaming: NBA 2K, CS2, League of Legends, and Rainbow 6

Sports Betting on Gamdom - Is it worth it?

One of the best parts of reviewing Gamdom was exploring the wide range of sports betting options. With Gamdom being so easy to navigate, finding your ideal market is usually just a few clicks away.

Also, the odds are hugely competitive, which means that Gamdom can provide terrific value too. Finally, the possibility to tailor a bet is very much a requirement for any sportsbook to succeed, so it’s fantastic that Gamdom offers that opportunity via the Bet Stack.

Gamdom Casino Review

One of the reasons why our Gamdom review India has scored the website so highly is because of its casino. With a raft of original and exclusive games only available to Gamdom members, the casino’s offering is very unique.

Moreover, there are games from some of the best providers in the business. Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and Microgaming provide some of the best games in the industry, all of which are available here.

The casino complements the Gamdom Sportsbook perfectly and provides its players with plenty of choice.Here’s an overview:

Casino SectionSlot games, classic table games, live casino, exclusive Gamdom games, original Gamdom games, among others
Live CasinoMega Roulette, Gates of Olympus Roulette, Crazy Time, Monopoly Roulette, among others
Casino GamesPlinko, Sweet Bonanza, Legacy of the Dead, Book of Ra, among others

Latest Gamdom Welcome Bonuses for 2026

No Gamdom review would be complete without mentioning what sort of welcome bonuses are available to new Gamdom customers.

Sports Welcome Offer: 15% Instant Rakeback for the first 7 days

The sports welcome offer can only be activated by entering the Gamdom promo code goalgamdom during your Gamdom registration. If you do not do so, you will not qualify for the sports welcome offer.

Only available to new customers who are 18+, no minimum deposit is required to trigger the offer. In a nutshell, during your first 7 days on Gamdom, you will receive a 15% rakeback on your gameplay, meaning a portion of the house edge is returned directly to your balance in real time. T&Cs apply.

Casino Welcome Offer: 15% Instant Rakeback for the first 7 days

Unlike the sports version, no promo code is required to trigger the new customer Gamdom casino offer.Nonetheless, the terms are similar.

The offer is only available to new customers who are 18+, and no minimum deposit is required either. During your first 7 days on Gamdom, you will receive a 15% rakeback on your gameplay, meaning a portion of the house edge is returned directly to your balance in real time. T&Cs apply.

Other Gamdom Promotions

Some examples of promotions that existing customers can take advantage of are:

  • King of the Hill tournament: a slots tournament that sees biweekly prizes available.
  • Rewards program: from Bronze to Opal, the higher you climb, the more rewards and benefits you will receive.

Gamdom Payment and Withdrawal Options

When you complete your Gamdom login, you will notice that there is a huge variety of different deposit and withdrawal methods. As a casino that accepts and welcomes crypto transactions, it is important to note that crypto payments sit alongside more traditional methods. Here are the most relevant ones:

Payment MethodMinimum Withdrawal AmountWithdrawal Processing Time
UPI (Google Pay, PayPal)₹100Up to 24 hours
Bank Transfer₹1001-3 business days
Mastercard debit card₹1001-3 business days
Visa debit card₹1001-3 business days
Bitcoin~0.0001 BTCUp to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour
Ethereum~0.003 - 0.01 ETHUp to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour
Tether~10 USDTUp to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour
USD Coin~5 - ~ 10 USDCUp to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour
Litecoin~0.01 LTCUp to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour
Tron~5 - ~10 TRXUp to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour
XRP~2 XRPUp to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour
Dogecoin~5 - ~10 TRXUp to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour
Solana~0.01 SOLUp to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour
BNB~0.01 BNBUp to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour

Although there is a great range of crypto deposit methods, one thing that could be improved is having a universal rate for withdrawals. Minimum withdrawal amounts vary depending on the cryptocurrency used, which may be confusing for some users.

Gamdom Customer Support Channels

An important part of our Gamdom review was to look at the different customer support options. Thankfully, Gamdom offers several customer support channels should you ever need assistance.

Communication channelResponse time
Live chat24/7
FAQsAlways available
Email supportMessages can be sent 24/7. Responses are aimed to be returned within 24 hours; during quieter times, they could be provided in just 10 minutes.

Editor’s Final Verdict on Gamdom

It’s not surprising that after completing our Gamdom review, we have given it a 9.1/10 rating. The site's brilliant layout makes navigating both the desktop and mobile versions straightforward. Finding the perfect sports bet to place is simple with the highlighted bets of the day easily located at the top of the page. The bet boosts and live betting really add to the overall strength of the sports betting package that is offered.

The casino follows a similar example and is laid out by all of the different software providers. This makes it easy to browse hundreds of games by provider and category. The welcome offer is solid and is the perfect introduction to both the sports and casino pages for new players. There could be more valuable offers, but on the whole, there is plenty to like. Gamdom is a site that keeps on getting better.

ParameterRating (out of 10)
Sportsbook9
Playing Experience8.5
Mobile Experience9.5
Casino9
Welcome Bonus9
Payments9
Withdrawals9
Customer Support9

FAQs about Gamdom

Below, we answer some of the most common questions we typically receive when doing our reviews.

Is Gamdom withdrawal safe?

Yes, any withdrawal from Gamdom is completely safe.

Is Gamdom legal in India?

It is safe for you to place bets on Gamdom. The bookmaker holds all proper gambling licences and you won't face any issues during deposits and withdrawals. 

Does Gamdom pay real money?

Across both traditional payments and crypto deposits, real money can be withdrawn at Gamdom.

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