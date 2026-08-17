Given the brand’s growing popularity among Indian players, we have created this Gamdom review. Gamdom is a licensed online betting site that ticks a lot of quality boxes and provides a safe platform for its players. Rated 9.1 out of 10 for the service it provides, we recommend you read our article to learn exactly what you can experience.

Gamdom India Overview

Gamdom has been operating for a decade, giving it plenty of experience and a strong understanding of what bettors want.

Overview Year Founded 2016 Founders Moon Revolution Limitada Country of Origin Costa Rica USPs of the Platform Wide range of sporting markets, competitive odds, Gamdom original casino games, reward program Welcome Offer Sports Welcome Offer: 15% Instant Rakeback for the First 7 Days Casino Welcome Offer: 15% Instant Rakeback for the First 7 Days Promo Code Only applicable for the sports welcome offer: goalgamdom

Highlights of the Gamdom platform

Many features are worthy of highlighting in this Gamdom review. However, we have narrowed the extensive list to our top four:

A wide range of sports betting markets: from football to tennis, cricket to motor racing, almost every major sport in the world is covered.

Competitive odds: considering there is so much competition in the Indian betting market, Gamdom tries to stand out by offering highly competitive odds. Cricket and football are two sports where great value can be found.

Original games: one of the highlights of the casino is its selection of exclusive Gamdom games.

A reward program: Gamdom runs a reward program that both new and existing members can take advantage of. The higher your reward level, the better the perks you may receive.

Gamdom Sportsbook Preview

To be considered a leading sportsbook, a betting site needs to offer a wide variety of betting markets. That is exactly what Gamdom does. From local matches to some of the world’s biggest events, Gamdom has it covered.

As well as a great selection of outrights, there is comprehensive live betting. Bet builders can be used in play via Gamdom’s Bet Stack. Brilliantly laid out and easy to use, you can tailor bets to your liking across some of the best sporting events in the world.

Here are some of their best sporting markets, as examples:

Football: Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League, and ISL

Cricket: IPL, IWPL, Big Bash League, ICC World Cup, and Ashes

MMA: UFC, Bellator, and PFL

Tennis: All four Grand Slams, ATP, and WTA events

Basketball: NBA, WNBA, Euroleague, and NCAA

Golf: all four majors, PGA Tour events, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, and DP World Tour

Baseball: World Series, MLB regular season, NPB, and KPO

American Football: NFL and NCAA

Formula 1: all Formula 1 races

EGaming: NBA 2K, CS2, League of Legends, and Rainbow 6

Sports Betting on Gamdom - Is it worth it?

One of the best parts of reviewing Gamdom was exploring the wide range of sports betting options. With Gamdom being so easy to navigate, finding your ideal market is usually just a few clicks away.

Also, the odds are hugely competitive, which means that Gamdom can provide terrific value too. Finally, the possibility to tailor a bet is very much a requirement for any sportsbook to succeed, so it’s fantastic that Gamdom offers that opportunity via the Bet Stack.

Gamdom Casino Review

One of the reasons why our Gamdom review India has scored the website so highly is because of its casino. With a raft of original and exclusive games only available to Gamdom members, the casino’s offering is very unique.

Moreover, there are games from some of the best providers in the business. Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and Microgaming provide some of the best games in the industry, all of which are available here.

The casino complements the Gamdom Sportsbook perfectly and provides its players with plenty of choice.Here’s an overview:

Casino Section Slot games, classic table games, live casino, exclusive Gamdom games, original Gamdom games, among others Live Casino Mega Roulette, Gates of Olympus Roulette, Crazy Time, Monopoly Roulette, among others Casino Games Plinko, Sweet Bonanza, Legacy of the Dead, Book of Ra, among others

Latest Gamdom Welcome Bonuses for 2026

No Gamdom review would be complete without mentioning what sort of welcome bonuses are available to new Gamdom customers.

Sports Welcome Offer: 15% Instant Rakeback for the first 7 days

The sports welcome offer can only be activated by entering the Gamdom promo code goalgamdom during your Gamdom registration. If you do not do so, you will not qualify for the sports welcome offer.

Only available to new customers who are 18+, no minimum deposit is required to trigger the offer. In a nutshell, during your first 7 days on Gamdom, you will receive a 15% rakeback on your gameplay, meaning a portion of the house edge is returned directly to your balance in real time. T&Cs apply.

Casino Welcome Offer: 15% Instant Rakeback for the first 7 days

Unlike the sports version, no promo code is required to trigger the new customer Gamdom casino offer.Nonetheless, the terms are similar.

The offer is only available to new customers who are 18+, and no minimum deposit is required either. During your first 7 days on Gamdom, you will receive a 15% rakeback on your gameplay, meaning a portion of the house edge is returned directly to your balance in real time. T&Cs apply.

Other Gamdom Promotions

Some examples of promotions that existing customers can take advantage of are:

King of the Hill tournament: a slots tournament that sees biweekly prizes available.

Rewards program: from Bronze to Opal, the higher you climb, the more rewards and benefits you will receive.

Gamdom Payment and Withdrawal Options

When you complete your Gamdom login, you will notice that there is a huge variety of different deposit and withdrawal methods. As a casino that accepts and welcomes crypto transactions, it is important to note that crypto payments sit alongside more traditional methods. Here are the most relevant ones:

Payment Method Minimum Withdrawal Amount Withdrawal Processing Time UPI (Google Pay, PayPal) ₹100 Up to 24 hours Bank Transfer ₹100 1-3 business days Mastercard debit card ₹100 1-3 business days Visa debit card ₹100 1-3 business days Bitcoin ~0.0001 BTC Up to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour Ethereum ~0.003 - 0.01 ETH Up to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour Tether ~10 USDT Up to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour USD Coin ~5 - ~ 10 USDC Up to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour Litecoin ~0.01 LTC Up to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour Tron ~5 - ~10 TRX Up to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour XRP ~2 XRP Up to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour Dogecoin ~5 - ~10 TRX Up to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour Solana ~0.01 SOL Up to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour BNB ~0.01 BNB Up to 24 hours - funds can be credited as quickly as one hour

Although there is a great range of crypto deposit methods, one thing that could be improved is having a universal rate for withdrawals. Minimum withdrawal amounts vary depending on the cryptocurrency used, which may be confusing for some users.

Gamdom Customer Support Channels

An important part of our Gamdom review was to look at the different customer support options. Thankfully, Gamdom offers several customer support channels should you ever need assistance.

Communication channel Response time Live chat 24/7 FAQs Always available Email support Messages can be sent 24/7. Responses are aimed to be returned within 24 hours; during quieter times, they could be provided in just 10 minutes.

Editor’s Final Verdict on Gamdom

It’s not surprising that after completing our Gamdom review, we have given it a 9.1/10 rating. The site's brilliant layout makes navigating both the desktop and mobile versions straightforward. Finding the perfect sports bet to place is simple with the highlighted bets of the day easily located at the top of the page. The bet boosts and live betting really add to the overall strength of the sports betting package that is offered.

The casino follows a similar example and is laid out by all of the different software providers. This makes it easy to browse hundreds of games by provider and category. The welcome offer is solid and is the perfect introduction to both the sports and casino pages for new players. There could be more valuable offers, but on the whole, there is plenty to like. Gamdom is a site that keeps on getting better.

Parameter Rating (out of 10) Sportsbook 9 Playing Experience 8.5 Mobile Experience 9.5 Casino 9 Welcome Bonus 9 Payments 9 Withdrawals 9 Customer Support 9

FAQs about Gamdom

Below, we answer some of the most common questions we typically receive when doing our reviews.

Is Gamdom withdrawal safe?

Yes, any withdrawal from Gamdom is completely safe.

Is Gamdom legal in India?

It is safe for you to place bets on Gamdom. The bookmaker holds all proper gambling licences and you won't face any issues during deposits and withdrawals.

Does Gamdom pay real money?

Across both traditional payments and crypto deposits, real money can be withdrawn at Gamdom.

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