France vs Azerbaijan predictions: French run riot in World Cup quest

It’s hard to see past a heavy French victory here. It’s likely to be a case of how many they win by, rather than wondering if they'll triumph or not.

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Best bets for France vs Azerbaijan

France to win by 4+ goals at odds of 1.60 on 1xBet

Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.87 on 1xBet

Michael Olise as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.72 on 1xBet

France should win 5-0 against Azerbaijan.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

France haven’t been at their best, and they have some injury problems, but that hasn’t stopped them from having a perfect start to World Cup qualifying. Wins over Ukraine and Iceland have them in the driving seat in Group D, and Kylian Mbappe is in spectacular form. Didier Deschamps’ side have only lost twice in 2025 so far.

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Therefore, Azerbaijan will face a tough challenge when they visit Paris. They’ve lost four of their six games this year up to now, and only scored in two of them. Their recent draw with Ukraine offers some hope, but they did benefit from playing at home that day.

Probable lineups for France vs Azerbaijan

France expected lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez, Rabiot, Kone, Coman, Olise, Ekitike, Mbappe

Azerbaijan expected lineup: Mahammadaliyev, Dashdamirov, Badalov, Mustafazada, Krivotsyuk, Aliyev, Khaybulaev, Mahmudov, Nuriiev, Emreli, Dadashov

A potential rout

The depth of France’s attacking options is clear, as they remain formidable even with Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram and Ousmane Dembele in the lineup. Michael Olise, Hugo Ekitike and, of course Mbappe, provide further firepower up front.

Aurelien Tchouameni is obviously suspended after his dismissal against Iceland, but again, the French have plenty of depth. Whoever Deschamps selects, they are likely to cause all sorts of problems for the Azeris. Checking online betting sites can also reveal interesting props on France’s attacking players, given the wealth of options Deschamps has at his disposal.

Iceland put five past Aykhan Abbasov’s side last month, so France can certainly do at least a similar amount of damage - if not more. Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev is set to have a busy night between the sticks. It’s been a while since these teams last met, but when they did - in 1995 - Les Bleus got double figures in a 10-0 victory.

France vs Azerbaijan Bet 1: France to win by 4+ goals at odds of 1.60 on 1xBet

Azerbaijan could frustrate the French

As previously mentioned, France haven’t been at their glittering best for a while now, and had to come from behind to beat Iceland. With so many attackers unavailable, Azerbaijan may feel like they can keep the hosts at bay - at least for a while. Most of the goals that Milli komanda have conceded this season have been in the second half of games.

That happens to be where the French often come to life. Teams aim to frustrate them, but in the end, their forward options prove to be too strong. Chasing Mbappe, Olise and company for 90 minutes is no easy task, and more often than not, they break through.

Deschamps’ side have scored nine goals after the break in their six games in 2025, and you’d back them to finish strongly again. Patience could be a virtue for them this weekend.

France vs Azerbaijan Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.87 on 1xBet

Olise’s brilliant run of form

Michael Olise has been shining for Bayern Munich in recent months, and he has scored 16 goals since the start of the Club World Cup. The former Crystal Palace star has also got four G/A in his last five at international level as he continues to step up in the absence of others. At 23, he has immense potential.

Mbappe is obviously seen as the bookies’ favourite to find the net, but there’s not much value in backing him. Other options include Ekitike and potential debutant Jean-Philippe Mateta, but we expect multiple goalscorers. Olise, with the sort of form that he’s in, could easily be among them.