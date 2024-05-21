Europa League Predictions - Our Betting Tips & Match Preview

On Wednesday 22 May 2024, the Europa League Final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen takes center stage. Check our predictions before betting!

Our Europa League Predictions and Tips

Europa League Final - Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

Match Date: Wednesday 22 May, 2024

Wednesday 22 May, 2024 Kick-Off: 21:00 CET

21:00 CET Location: Dublin Arena, Republic of Ireland

Bayer Leverkusen made history over the weekend, claiming their first-ever Bundesliga title after they went through the entire campaign without recording a single loss. As it stands, Xabi Alonso’s side are 51 games unbeaten and are just two wins away from completing an ‘invincible treble’.

The German Cup Final against second-tier Kaiserslautern is fast approaching, but Leverkusen’s eyes are firmly set on a Europa League Final showdown against Atalanta first.

The German side booked their ticket to Dublin with a 4-2 aggregate win over Roma in the semi-finals. While Atalanta claimed a commanding 4-1 aggregate victory over Marseille to progress to the final.

The Italian side are currently 5th in Serie A, have won their last 5 league games, and have secured Champions League qualification. However, they came up short in a 1-0 loss to Juventus in the Coppa Italia Final last Wednesday.

With top goalscorer Gianluca Scamacca leading the line, Atalanta will be hungry to avenge their Coppa Italia defeat and claim the Europa League title. Although, they will be without Marten de Roon and Emil Holm, with defender Sead Kolasinac a doubt also.

Leverkusen will see star man Florian Wirtz come back into the fold, after the 21-year-old came off the bench for the final 30 minutes against Augsburg at the weekend. He will be in contention to start, boosting the chances of Xabi Alonso’s men significantly.

Victor Boniface has 3 goals in his last 3 games heading into this one, taking his tally to 21 on the season. The Leverkusen striker will be hungry to add to what has been a stellar debut campaign with the German outfit.

Bayer Leverkusen are now just two games away from a historic season.

In addition, Xabi Alonso's men have shown exceptional mental capacity this season. The German side has scored 15 goals in extra time in all competitions. From the 80th minute onwards, that figure rises to 33 goals.

Moreover, the recent German champions have scored at least one goal in 50 of their 51 games this season. It is therefore unlikely that they will fail to score against Atalanta on Wednesday evening.

Our Conclusion About the Europa League Final

